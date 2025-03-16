Best fast food deals to grab for St. Patrick’s Day 2025

St. Patrick’s Day 2025 brings a variety of fast food deals, from free onion rings to themed doughnuts and festive cocktails. Chains like Burger King, Krispy Kreme, and Applebee’s are rolling out limited-time offers, app-exclusive promotions, and holiday-themed menu items.

These deals cater to both savory and sweet cravings, with many requiring digital orders or in-store participation. From March 15 to 17, 2025, customers can enjoy green treats, discounted cocktails, and giveaways tied to the celebration. Highlights include free doughnuts for wearing green, $6 cocktails, and chances to win year-long food prizes.

Feast like a Leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day: Limited-time treats

1) Burger King offers free onion rings with app purchase

Onion rings by BK (Image via Burger King)

Burger King is giving Royal Perks members free onion rings of any size with a $1+ purchase on St. Patrick’s Day. The deal is redeemable via the BK app or website and excludes delivery orders. Additionally, customers can upgrade combo meal sides to Chicken Fries, Mozzarella Fries, or Churro Fries for free until April 11, 2025.

2) Krispy Kreme celebrates with free doughnuts and a golden giveaway

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s doughnut collection (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Collection includes four themed doughnuts: Pot of Gold, Over the Rainbow, Choco-Shenanigans, and St. Patty’s Swirl. From March 15 to 17, customers wearing green receive a free green-glazed doughnut. On March 17, select shoppers will win a 'Pot of Gold Pass', granting 12 free doughnuts monthly for a year.

3) Applebee’s serves $6 Saintly Sips cocktails

The Tipsy Leprechaun and Golden Goose (Image via Applebee's)

Applebee’s “Saintly Sips” menu features the Tipsy Leprechaun (Jameson whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao) and Golden Goose (Grey Goose vodka, mango, triple sec) cocktails for $6 each. Rainbow Lemonades in nine fruit flavors are also available, all tied to St. Patrick’s celebrations.

4) Panera Bread introduces a green mac & cheese bread bowl

Panera's popular bread bowl turns green for St. Patrick's celebration (Image via Panera Bread)

Panera's Pot of Gold Bread Bowl, available March 16 to 17 in select cities, combines green-dyed bread with mac & cheese. MyPanera members get $2 off on any size of mac & cheese on those days. Text “LUCKY” to #31261 from March 16 to 21 to enter into a sweepstakes for free mac & cheese for a year.

5) Baskin-Robbins features green-themed treats and discounts

Pistachio Almond flavor (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

Baskin-Robbins offers $5 (small), $6 (medium), $7 (large) green milkshakes (Pistachio Almond, Mint Chocolate Chip, Wild ‘n Reckless) and a St. Patrick’s Day Cake decorated with rainbows. From March 16 to 31, buy-one-get-one 50% off sundaes are available, aligning with the holiday’s festive palette.

6) Dairy Queen blends Mint Oreos Blizzard for the occasion

Dairy Queen’s Mint Oreo Blizzard combines a mint topping and Oreo pieces. Though not explicitly a St. Patrick’s Day exclusive, its green hue fits the theme. The chain also announced Free Cone Day on March 20, the first day of spring. Customers can avail one free small vanilla soft-serve cone, limited to one per person until the supplies last.

7) Paris Baguette rewards members with free pastries

PB Rewards members get a free pastry with any beverage purchase on St. Patrick’s Day and double points on themed items like the St. Paddy’s Mochi Donut and Rainbow Cake. The promotion runs through March 17.

8) STK steakhouse hosts St. Patrick’s Day happy hour specials

From March 14 to 21, STK Steakhouse offers Lil' Corned Beef Sliders along with crispy tots for $6 during happy hour, and for $26, which is applicable for dinner portion. The Leprechaun Stiletto cocktail, a cucumber-mint twist, costs $9 during happy hour.

St. Patrick’s Day 2025 sees fast food chains embracing the holiday with creative deals, from app-exclusive freebies to themed desserts and cocktails. While some offers are location-specific, most emphasize digital engagement or in-store participation. Customers are encouraged to check terms, dates, and regional availability before visiting.

