Panera to serve the first-ever Green Bread Bowl in select cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Details explored

Panera, the American restaurant chain known for its pastries and baked goods, has introduced Pot of Gold to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. According to the press release dated March 11, 2025, the new offering is described as "first-of-its-kind" green bread bowl.

This Pot of Gold is a festive remake of the restaurant's classic bread bowl filled with gooey Mac & Cheese. It is available only on March 16 and March 17, 2025. This offer is applicable in selected markets across the United States.

What is the Panera's Pot of Gold?

The Panera's Pot of Gold is a limited-edition green bread bowl filled with the restaurant's signature Mac & Cheese. It is a festive twist to their sourdough bowl. It will be a high-calorie meal, considering the combined substantial serving of cheese and a bread. For a more accurate nutritional information, individuals are suggested to visit the brand website.

While discussing the new bowl, Chief Marketing Officer of Panera Bread, Mark Shambura, said via press release:

"This St. Patrick's Day, we're serving up a little luck and a lot of comfort with our very own Pot of Gold."

Where to find the Pot of Gold?

The Pot of Gold is here to spread good luck (Image via prnewswire.com)

This year, the fast-food restaurant is bringing good "luck" in the form of a treat. The Pot of Gold is available for two days, March 16 and March 17, 2025, in four major U.S. cities :

St. Louis, MO

Boston, MA

New York City, NY

Chicago, IL

Each participating Panera cafe location will feature the classic Sourdough Bread Bowl all jazzed up in the green festive spirit. However, the new offering will be in a limited supply, with each cafe offering only 10 bowls per day.

How customers can get their hands on the Pot of Gold?

Customers can visit the mentioned cities and can even order online through their website and app. The Bowl is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so it would be a good idea to order early. Customers must know that they can only order one bowl per person and other modifications are not permitted.

There is something for customers from non-participating locations

If individuals live in the cities that are not offering the Pot of Gold, then the restaurant still has a way to treat them for the season. It is hosting a Pot of Gold Sweepstakes, where one can enter for a chance to win free Mac & Cheese for a year.

To enter, guests need to text the word 'LUCKY' to 31261 from March 16 to March 21, 2025. The sweepstakes allows one entry per person (18 years or older) for the residents of 48 U.S. States and Washington, D.C.

For Further official rules and information, visit the restaurant's official website - www.panerabread.com.

Exclusive Offer for the MyPanera Members

There is a treat for MyPanera Members as well, for the St. Patrick's Day promotion. On March 16, and March 17, members can avail a $2 discount on any size of Mac & Cheese. The discount can be applied to any cup, bowl, bread bowl, two meals, group servings, and kids menu.

It is valid only for MyPanera members and must be applied at the end of checkout. Additionally, charges for modifications are not included in the discount.

Get lucky this season with the Pot of Gold and enjoy the St. Patrick's day spirit.

