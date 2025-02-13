All you need to know about Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal for Valentine’s Day

Panera Bread has introduced Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal for Valentine’s Day 2025, offering MyPanera loyalty members a free Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich with the purchase of another using the code “BAEGEL” on February 13 and 14. The promotion coincides with the chain’s MyPanera Days celebration, running February 12–22, which includes discounts, bonus cards, and catering offers.

The limited-time deal applies to three new Asiago Bagel Stack varieties (Chicken Roma, Spicy Steak, and Zesty Tuscan) priced at $7.99 each, part of Panera’s effort to reward loyalty members and capitalize on holiday dining trends.

Panera's buy-one-get-one deal offers a limited-time promotion

Inside Panera’s limited-time Asiago Bagel Stack deal (Image via Panera Bread)

Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal offers a limited-time promotion that enables eligible MyPanera members to purchase one Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich and receive a second sandwich free when using code "BAEGEL."

The promotion is valid only on February 13 and 14 and is part of the MyPanera Days celebration. The deal emphasizes straightforward terms and specific participation dates, ensuring clarity for interested members.

The introduction of the Asiago Bagel Stack

The new Asiago Bagel Stack (introduced last month) is highlighted in Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal and is available in three varieties: Chicken Roma (grilled chicken, tomatoes, garlic aioli), Spicy Steak (marinated steak, provolone, sweet peppers) and Zesty Tuscan (grilled chicken, soppressata, sweet peppers).

The New Asiago Bagel Stacks (Image via Panera Bread)

Each sandwich is offered at approximately $7.99, subject to location-based variations. The menu combines a signature Asiago bagel with different savory fillings, meeting consumer demand for diverse flavor profiles. The sandwiches are also available in Panera’s “You Pick Two” combo, pairing a full sandwich with a half salad or soup.

Regional offers and availability

While Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal is nationwide, select New York City locations offer heart-shaped Cinnamon Crunch Bagels during the promotion as per Allrecipes.

Prices may vary by location, and delivery orders require a minimum purchase of $8 to $10. The company operates 2,218 cafes across 48 states, Washington D.C., and Ontario, Canada, as of January 2025.

MyPanera Days: Extended promotions beyond Valentine’s

Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal is central to the MyPanera Days celebration, which runs from February 12 to 22. Beyond the sandwich offer, the promotion includes additional rewards such as a $10 digital bonus card for spending $25 online, free delivery on orders exceeding $25, and discounted gift cards of 20% off online gift card purchases.

MyPanera Days offer big savings and surprises for members (Image via Panera Bread)

The broad range of incentives, like $30 off a catering order over $150, and one-day rewards like $2 off any mac and cheese on February 17, aims to maintain customer engagement throughout the celebration period.

Company background and loyalty program growth

Panera, founded in 1987, launched its MyPanera rewards program to deepen customer engagement. The chain reported increased digital sales following the 2023 introduction of Unlimited Sip Club subscriptions, which are discounted during MyPanera Days ($5/month for five months). Chief Marketing Officer of Panera Bread, Mark Shambura, stated:

"Our MyPanera members inspire us with their loyalty all year long, and this Valentine's Day, we're excited to share the love. Our new Asiago Bagel Stacks are already a fan favorite, so we created a special MyPanera Days offer to make enjoying – and sharing – them even more special."

Panera’s buy-one-get-one deal underscores its strategy to blend holiday promotions with loyalty rewards, leveraging new menu items like the Asiago Bagel Stack. The limited-time offer expires on February 14, but MyPanera Days continues through February 22 with additional discounts. For terms and locations, visit Panera’s official website.

