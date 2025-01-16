How to grab free bagels at Panera this week? Deals, availability, and more details explored

Panera Bread is giving away free bagels this week in celebration of National Bagel Day, observed on January 15 in the U.S. As part of its promotional campaign, the chain is offering MyPanera members a complimentary bagel with cream cheese after they purchase one of its new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches.

The deal, available from January 15 to January 21, aims to highlight the bakery-café’s latest menu addition, and reward loyal customers. Here’s everything you need to know about this special offer, including how to participate and its availability across locations.

Panera’s National Bagel Day celebration with free bagels

National Bagel Day, held annually on January 15, is a day dedicated to bagels. Panera Bread is participating this year with an exclusive deal as it introduces the new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches.

Customers can choose from three sandwich varieties:

Chicken Roma comprising tender chicken, fresh mozzarella, and a flavorful sauce.

Spicy Steak comprising marinated steak with bold spices.

Zesty Tuscan with sweet peppers and spicy flavors.

Each sandwich is priced at $7.99. By purchasing any of these new items, MyPanera loyalty members will receive a free bagel with cream cheese redeemable on their next visit.

How to claim the 'free bagels' offer

To take advantage of this promotion, customers must be enrolled to Panera’s free loyalty program, MyPanera. Memberships can be easily set up through Panera's app or website. Once registered, individuals can follow these steps:

Purchase any Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich from January 15 to January 21. Select the free bagel reward during checkout as it won’t be automatically applied. Redeem the reward during a subsequent visit to any participating Panera location.

The promotion is limited to one free bagel per MyPanera member and applies to in-store and online orders.

Availability and participating locations

The promotion runs for a whole week at participating Panera Bread locations across the United States. While the offer is available nationwide, customers are encouraged to confirm availability with their local Panera store. This is especially important for those planning to redeem the free bagel reward after their initial purchase.

Important details about the promotion

Panera’s free bagels promotion not only celebrates National Bagel Day but also serves as an opportunity to introduce its new menu items to customers. Before heading to Panera, these details can be kept in mind:

Promotion dates : January 15 to January 21, 2025.

: January 15 to January 21, 2025. Eligibility : Only MyPanera members can participate.

: Only MyPanera members can participate. Reward redemption : The free bagel offer applies to future visits after purchasing an Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich.

: The free bagel offer applies to future visits after purchasing an Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich. Limitations: One free bagel per member.

For additional assistance, customers can visit Panera’s official website or contact their local store for more details.

