All you need to know about Sara Lee’s new White Bread with Veggies

Sara Lee Bread, a producer of delectable bread, buns, rolls, and breakfast items, just introduced Sara Lee White Bread made with Veggies to its baked goods line-up.

Jinder Bhogal, Senior Brand Manager at Sara Lee Bread, said in a press release:

"We know that mealtime can be a battle with picky eaters and little ones that aren't exactly in love with vegetables. We baked up the idea for our new White Bread made with Veggies with families in mind to offer a deliciously unique option that's new to the bread aisle. Made with love – and a cup of vegetables per loaf – we hope our fans will enjoy incorporating this new offering into breakfast, lunch, snack time and beyond."

The new Sara Lee White Bread made with Veggies is the ideal way to boost the nutritional value of any meal. It is baked with the equivalent of one cup of vegetables per loaf and fortified with vitamins A, D, and E.

This mouthwatering new variation satisfies consumer demand for easy nutrition items while maintaining the exquisite flavor and soft, silky texture Sara Lee fans have come to love. Parents can easily add a little extra to their loved ones' cherished dishes by using it for lunchbox favorites, breakfast goodies, and more.

Each 18oz loaf is cooked without artificial colors, flavors, or high-fructose corn syrup.

More about Sara Lee Bakery and why they have launched White Bread with Veggies

According to the corporate website, the brand started out as a modest chain of bakeries in 1935 and has since expanded into a major player in the bread and dessert industry.

With lines of healthier pieces of bread like Artesano Bakery bread, which promises that it has "no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and [is] free from high fructose corn syrup," the well-known bakery has responded to modern consumer needs.

Another option is the Delightful line from the company, which has eight grams of whole grain per serving. According to Mayo Clinic, whole grains or food created by utilizing all sections of the grain preserves nutrients that can help with a wide range of medical ailments.

As a result, Americans should consume at least 50% whole grains. However, kids may not find this bread to be particularly appetizing.

The renowned bread brand wants to make its white bread more appealing to health-conscious consumers and parents as it presses forward with plans to capture more of its target market and hardworking families who want better nutrition.

