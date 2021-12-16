"Cutest girl ever": BLACKPINK Jennie's bakery tour vlog wins hearts online

Recently, BLACKPINK member Jennie visited a few bakeries in Yeonhui-dong in between her busy shoot schedule and uploaded a casual vlog on YouTube, surprising fans after a 7-month long gap from social media.

Working in the entertainment industry is no easy job. From practices to performing numerous concerts and countless meet-and-greets; 24 hours a day falls short for these influential artists. BLACKPINK artist Jennie further stated that it had been a while since she had the chance to roam the streets of Seoul and had a pending wish to look around bakeries and savor delicious bread.

BLACKPINK Jennie staying true to her nickname "bbang-Jennie (bread-Jennie)

Challenging herself to something new, Jennie took her fans (virtually) on a journey full of scrumptious, freshly baked bread, where she shared all her recommendations.

Her first stop was at a bakery called: "For Four Bread" where she even picked up some for Jisoo (BLACKPINK member). Her second visit was at the bakery: "Peter Pan Bakery" where she picked the famous "Baby bottom bread", "Shioh bread" and " Potato bread". The last stop was at: "LE SOLEIL" (known for their Madeleine).

PETER PAN BAKERY updated on Instagram receiving "high volume of orders" following JENNIE's newly uploaded "Bakery Tour vlog"



Small acts of love and kindness

Later, she realized that she purchased in excess and being the "sweet and kind" person that she is, called up her friends and colleagues at YG and went over to share her love with notes and breads. Jennie described each bread flavor as a true ASMR vlogger.

𝑗𝑢𝑙𝑖𝑎៹ SD❄️ @jissonie a jennie consegue ser a pessoa mais adorável do mundo apenas comendo um pãozinho 💔 a jennie consegue ser a pessoa mais adorável do mundo apenas comendo um pãozinho 💔 https://t.co/zb2P8nMVpV

"Jennie also got BLACKPINK member Lisa's favorite chocolate bread and left it with a note in the practice room where she was practicing for her debut.

Towards the end, Jennie gave a sneak peak of her next video with fellow member Jisoo, as the two artists are seen laughing and making dumplings. Jennie promised her audience that she would be back soon with another fun vlog.

𝐽𝐽 @official_jensoo Next vlog will be Jisoo and Jennie making dumplings 🥰🥟 Next vlog will be Jisoo and Jennie making dumplings 🥰🥟 https://t.co/3JKbvy9yms

Aren't you Blink's excited for Jennie-Jisoo's Dumpling date? Stay tuned for more.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider