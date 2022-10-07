Remembering Sara Lee: 5 things you may have forgotten about the 2015 WWE Tough Enough Winner

A few hours ago, former NXT star & the 2015 WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee sadly passed away aged 30.

After WWE Superstar Braun Strowman announced on his Twitter account that the wife of one of his best friends had passed away, several reports suggested that the former NXT star Sara Lee was the one who sadly died. Lee's mother confirmed the news on her Facebook account, asking everyone to let their family mourn respectfully and to keep Lee's husband and children in their prayers.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children," she wrote.

Lee was one of the most popular Tough Enough contestants in 2015. However, fans may not remember much about her since she had a short WWE run.

Here are five things you may have forgotten about the 2015 WWE Tough Enough Winner.

#5. Sara Lee was married to former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake

While training together at the WWE Performance Center, Sara Lee first met Wesley Blake. The two later hit it off and started dating.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Blake recalled seeing Lee for the first time on television when she appeared on Tough Enough. He stated that he thought she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.

"We met at the Performance Center. When Tough Enough was coming out I used to go to a friend's apartment and we used to watch it. I will never forget when they announced the 11 Tough Enough people. When Sarah came across the screen, I said to the guys, 'I don't know what it is, but I think she is the most beautiful woman I have ever laid my eyes on,'" he said (H/T: WrestleTalk)

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in December 2017. Last December, Lee celebrated their fourth anniversary by sending Blake a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"4 years ago today we danced to Kiss From a Rose for our first dance and you had Eddie put a rose in my mouth on the fly 🤣🤣thank you for making me smile & just as happy every single day since then. I love you @thewestinblake so much!! #HappyAnniversary" Lee wrote.

Last June, Blake also sent Lee an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, calling her his "better, more beautiful half, and love of my life." The 35-year-old also dubbed her "a true angel on earth."

#4. Sara Lee had three children

A few months before tying the knot with Wesley Blake, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Piper, in May 2017. About two years later, they had their second child, Brady.

In July 2021, the 2015 Tough Enough Winner gave birth to her third child. She then posted a photo with her baby boy on Instagram.

"Happy due date lil man. Very happy you decided to join us a bit early 💙 7/9/21," she captioned the picture.

Lee regularly posted photos of herself with her children on Instagram. The last family photo she shared with her followers came on July 27.

#3. Sara Lee spent only one year in WWE

After winning the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Sara Lee earned a one-year developmental contract with WWE. She then reported to the Performance Center before making her debut on NXT in January 2016 at a live show.

Over the next year, Lee competed in only eight matches on NXT, all at live events. The former Tough Enough winner never wrestled in a televised bout. In September 2016, her WWE run ended as she left the company when her contract expired.

After her departure, the former NXT star stepped away from the wrestling business.

#2. Sara Lee recently attended Alexa Bliss' wedding

Earlier this year, former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera. Several former and current WWE Superstars attended the wedding, including The Miz, Maryse, Nia Jax, and Braun Strowman.

Sara Lee was also among the former wrestlers who attended the event. She later posted a photo of herself and her husband with the bride and groom on her Instagram.

"We had the greatest time at @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & @ryancabrera wedding!!! Congratulations you two we had so much fun celebrating your big day, it was perfect💗🎉🍾 #onthewaydowntheaisle" Lee wrote.

The former NXT star also took photos with Nia Jax, Athena (fka Ember Moon), and Nikki A.S.H, with whom she seemed to have a close relationship.

#1. Sara Lee recently suffered from a sinus infection

After being inactive on Instagram for nearly a month, Sara Lee posted a photo of herself two days ago after training. She disclosed that she had suffered from a sinus infection.

In the photo's caption, the former Tough Enough winner stated that she was finally healthy enough to train two days in a row.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains" Lee wrote.

Lee regularly posted videos of her workouts on social media. She also shared several photos showing off her progress.

