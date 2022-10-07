Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee passes away aged 30

In some of the most disheartening news of the year, former WWE Superstar Sara Lee has passed away at the age of 30.

Sara was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a year. She was one of the 13 finalists for the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough, a professional wrestling reality competition series. After being on the edge of elimination several times, she was eventually chosen as one of the winners of the competition by fans.

Sara was then assigned to NXT and made her first appearance for the brand at a live event on January 16, 2016. Though she didn't engage in any action, she delivered a heel promo. Her in-ring debut came a few days later on January 30 as she competed in a six-woman tag team match at a Live Event. The match also featured current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Jake Smith @JakeIsntJacob



My heart is with her family, especially her children Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sara Lee.My heart is with her family, especially her children Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sara Lee.My heart is with her family, especially her children 💙 https://t.co/x74yLMcmds

She was released from her contract later that year. Her final bout for the promotion came in August 2016 where she teamed up with Liv Morgan to take on Aliyah and Billie Kay.

After being released from her WWE contract, Sara Lee returned to the independent circuit to resume her training. She also got married to former WWE star Wesley Blake (aka Cory James) in the meantime. The duo tied the knot on December 30, 2017. News of her death was shared by her mother through a Facebook post.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Sara Lee's family and friends.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes