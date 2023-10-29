After demanding scooped bagels, a TikToker was savagely told to leave the restaurant. The incident started when Taylor Offer, a fashion executive, requested a "scooped, gluten-free" bagel at an unnamed NYC restaurant, and the store allegedly refused to make it.

In a TikTok video that received 3.9 million views in a single day, Offer expressed the difficulty of getting a bagel in New York City.

As per Healthline, a scooped bagel is a bagel that has had the majority of its bread removed from the inside. Some people think eating bagels without the insides helps them lose weight and is healthier. Others may choose scooped bagels for the convenience they offer in terms of consumption and their capacity to hold more fillings.

NYC bakery refused to provide the LA TikToker with scooped bagels

After being turned down by a New York restaurant for attempting to purchase scooped bagels, this TikToker went viral.

Taylor Offer, a Californian TikTok user with over 54K followers on the site, started the story. In a recent video that he posted on Friday, Offer claimed that he was asked to leave the restaurant after asking for scooped bagels. That video has now received over five million views.

He stated in the video:

"There’s nothing more stressful than ordering a bagel in New York City. I just went to a bagel shop here… I just walked in and asked for a scooped gluten-free bagel, guy just looked at me and goes, ‘I’m not scooping your f**king bagel [brother]. Get the f*** out of here with that s**t."

Scooped bagels are bagel shells without most of the soft bread within them. The inside of this bagel has been partially scooped out. Usually, in a scooped bagel, the bread between each half's crust is taken out. A scooped bagel differs from an unscoped bagel in terms of nutrition profile since part of the bagel is removed.

Scooping is a common technique used by people who want to consume less gluten or make room for more filling. The video became another instance of the special demands of the New Yorkers that have been making neighborhood restaurateurs lose their minds.

Ordering bagels with the option to have them scooped is available at some bagel cafes. Other stores, meanwhile, may even be against this practice rather than in favor of it. After all, some bagel enthusiasts might feel that scooping bagels detract from the flavor of the dish.

Scooped bagels have an unknown quantity of calories, carbohydrates, or other nutrients. This is due to the fact that bagels' nutritional value varies greatly according to their size and variety. Variations in the amount scooped out can also impact the nutritional value.

There are actually a number of reasons why people choose a scooped bagel. The reasons might be packing more ingredients or trying to lose weight. For those who are attempting to eat healthily, scooping a bagel might be really beneficial, claims a website named NJ. They can conserve calories and yet enjoy the tastiest portion of the bagel by simply leaving the shell on and discarding the interior dough.