What is Baskin-Robbins’ March flavor of the month? Details explored

Baskin-Robbins' March flavor of the month, Chocolate Chip Cheesecake, is finally here! It made its debut on March 1, 2025, as part of the chain's limited-time offerings. The ice cream is a blend of cheesecake and chocolate cheesecake bases with cheesecake pieces, chocolate chips, and cookie crumb swirls. A milkshake version is also available, though it does not have the crunchy texture.

Ad

Alongside the flavor, Baskin-Robbins launched a frozen beverage deal: $5 for small, $6 for medium, and $7 for large drinks, valid until April 30, 2025. The promotion includes Cappuccino Blasts, Mangonadas, and the new milkshake. Vice President Nicole Boutwell stated that the deal aims to offer "exceptional value" while showcasing the March flavor of the month.

What's in the March flavor of the month?

BR's flavor of the month for March is Chocolate Chip Cheesecake (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

The March flavor of the month, Chocolate Chip Cheesecake, combines two ice cream bases: classic cheesecake and chocolate cheesecake. The blend includes real cheesecake chunks, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and cookie crumb swirls for texture. The milkshake adaptation retains the flavor profile but skips the textured mix-ins.

Ad

Baskin-Robbins emphasized the product's balance of tangy and sweet notes, aligning with its tradition of rotating specialty flavors. The March flavor of the month will only be available through March 31, 2025, per the brand's press release.

Frozen beverage deal: Scope and timing

Get frozen beverages daily from Baskin-Robbins for $5, $6, or $7 (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

From March 1 to April 30, Baskin-Robbins is discounting all frozen drinks. The price is listed below:

Ad

Small: $5

Medium: $6

Large: $7

The deal includes:

Cappuccino Blasts: It contains Arabica coffee and ice cream (e.g., Caramel, OREO 'n Cookies).

Non-Dairy Smoothies: Options for strawberry and mango are available.

Milkshakes: Mint Chocolate Chip, Very Berry Strawberry, and the new Chocolate Chip Cheesecake.

Mangonadas: A Mexican-inspired drink with mango, Tajín seasoning, and chamoy.

Nicole Boutwell emphasized that the promotion allows guests to "treat themselves" to the March flavor of the month while enjoying discounted beverages. The tiered pricing targets budget-conscious customers, aligning with broader industry trends.

Ad

"At Baskin-Robbins, we're committed to offering exceptional value on high-quality products. Our $5-$6-$7 frozen beverage deal lets guests enjoy our premium drinks all day long. It's the perfect opportunity for guests to experience the delicious difference of Baskin-Robbins and treat themselves to our new Flavor of the Month, Chocolate Chip Cheesecake," Boutwell said in a press release.

Ad

Seasonal flavor history and strategy

Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month for January and February (Image via Instagram/@baskinrobbins)

The March flavor of the month follows January's Cinnamon Roll ice cream and February's returning Love Potion #31. Love Potion #31 was introduced in 1995, and it comes with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, a raspberry ribbon, and white chocolate ice cream.

Ad

January's Cinnamon Roll comes with dough pieces and cinnamon swirls, incorporating baked goods into frozen treats. Limited-time offerings like the "flavor of the month" typically change after their designated month.

Baskin-Robbins' March flavor of the month, Chocolate Chip Cheesecake, offers a rich twist on classic desserts. On the other hand, the frozen drink deal provides affordability alongside novelty. As the flavor is available only until March 31, 2025, and drinks are discounted through April 30, 2025, those interested must hurry up to satisfy their immediate cravings and enjoy extended savings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback