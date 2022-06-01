How much does Burger King's Frozen Fanta cost? Everything to know about the Summer addition 

Burger King is adding a brand new slushie flavour for the sizzling summer, and we can't wait to try it out!

The chain announced the launch of a limited-edition drink in the UK, called Frozen Fanta Electric Lemon. A regular size for the drink, which will contain 161 calories, will cost somewhere around £2.29. It will also be available in large cup sizes, priced at £2.49.

Customers looking for something interesting can ask for a combination of both the flavours at no extra cost.

Burger King @BurgerKingUK Only a month until it’s officially summer, and it’s already heating up out there. Could really use a Frozen Fanta right now… Only a month until it’s officially summer, and it’s already heating up out there. Could really use a Frozen Fanta right now… 😏 https://t.co/5OD9EKjIUY

Frozen Fanta Electric Lemon will only be available in select Burger King outlets

The icy drink will be made out of Fanta Lemon and Fanta Strawberry. It will have a fizzy, tangy taste similar to Fanta, but the texture will be similar to a slushie or shaved ice drink.

Unfortunately, the drink will not be available at every Burger King outlet. The company advised fans to check personally with their local stores about the drink's availability. It informed:

"The Frozen Fanta is currently only available at selected stores so please check with a member of the team when you arrive"

The strawberry variant of the drink was released last year when it became a hit among consumers. The restaurant announced the latest addition to the menu in a Tweet on Friday, May 27.

Fans of the drink are looking forward to getting their hands on it.

Twitter user @trntechGodhead posted:

"Fanta Frozen is my best friend now btw forgot to say that yesterday i love Fanta Frozen so much"

@livstgmarina scored the beverage a ten out of ten, when she tweeted:

"Have you tried the frozen fanta oh 10/10"

While Michelle Reidy inquired about a way to check the drinks' availibity without going down to the store, only to return empty handed. She posted:

"Is there a list of stores where the frozen Fanta is available? Really want to try it but dont want to trek round the country trying to find it!"

The food chain is also offering huge discounts to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her platinum jubilee of 70 years on the throne. The day is being celebrated by announcing a bank holiday on Friday, June 3.

To mark the grand occasion, Burger King cooked up a discount offer for its customers. The chain store has announced a massive discount on its chicken and vegan royales. Royale sandwiches are made with breaded chicken or a vegan fillet, along with lettuce and mayo in a sesame bun.

The items are usually priced at around £4.99, but many customers will have the chance to grab them for only £1.99.

The offer will run until Sunday, June 5, but it requires more than just walking into an outlet.

Customers looking to get the discounted item will have to get the Burger King app and download a voucher. Then take the voucher to one of the selected Burger King restaurants to redeem it.

The discounted sandwiches won't be available at branches in motorway service stations, airports, train stations or holiday parks.

The fast-food chain has also designed some special cardboard crowns for the special event. Designed by British artist Toby Triumph, the crowns feature 26 illustrations, each representing a milestone from Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

