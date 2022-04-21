Queen Elizabeth Barbie Doll: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know about the tribute collection

American toy company Mattel has released a Barbie doll inspired by Queen Elizabeth II.

The doll, which resembles the symbolic figurehead of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, has been released to coincide with the reigning monarch's 96th birthday on April 21 as well as her 70th year on the throne.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie can be seen wearing a magnificent white gown and a blue ribbon embellished with ornate ornaments, inspired by one of her most recognizable appearances. Her royal attire is finished with a beautiful tiara and matching accessories modeled on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, which she wore for her wedding to Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth Barbie Doll will retail for $75

Close up of the Queen's Barbie doll. (Image via Mattel)

The limited edition Queen Elizabeth Barbie will be packed in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace's throne room. It is decorated with a printed crest-shaped logo and a badge in honor of her Platinum Jubilee.

In the United States, the doll may be purchased for $75 at Walmart, Target, and Mattel. According to The Independent, it is available at Harrods, Hamleys, Selfridges, and John Lewis for royal fans in the United Kingdom.

Barbie's Tribute series debuted last year, with the first doll honoring legendary actress Lucille Ball, whose comic genius and remarkable business acumen sealed her status as a television classic and a trailblazer for women in the entertainment industry.

The Buckingham Palace has special festivities planned for the Queen's birthday

The Queen ascended the throne after her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. While she became the longest-reigning British monarch in history in 2015, she has now become the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.

Buckingham Palace has scheduled a weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which will take place from June 2 to June 5. Several events like Trooping the Colour (the annual public celebration of the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, will take place.

Aside from the Barbie, the Queen's 96th birthday will be commemorated by cannon salutes and the unveiling of a new portrait of the royal with two well kept white horses at Windsor Castle.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia