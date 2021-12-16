What is Steuart Walton's net worth? Walmart heir's fortune explored as he's set to welcome a child with wife Kelly Rohrbach

American businessman and Walmart heir Steuart Walton and actress Kelly Rohrbach are expecting a child together. The news came to light after a source revealed the news to media outlet Page Six.

The 31-year-old actress, who has starred in Baywatch, is 8-months along and reportedly, the couple is expecting a boy.

According to Page Six:

They have a name picked out, but are keeping it quiet. They aren’t telling anybody.

The couple started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019.

According to news organization E!, Walton, whose family net worth is $238 billion, used to take Rohrbach for flying lessons in his private plane.

How rich is Steuart Walton?

Born in Bentonville, Arkansas in 1981, Steuart Walton is the grandson of Helen and Sam Walton, the latter being the founder of Walmart.

Walton is an attorney and businessman by profession. He also serves as the founder of aircraft company Game Composites and co-founder of the private equity firm RZC Investments.

The 40-year-old also serves on the board of directors of Flipkart, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

As per FinancialSlot, Walton's net worth is estimated to be $300 million. With his various sources of income, Walton also owns a house in the neighborhood of Malibu's Point Dume, which he bought for $14 million in 2018.

Steuart Walton is also a major philantrophist. As part of the successful effort to allow retailers to sell alcohol in Benton County, Arkansas, he donated $299,500 to the Keep Dollars in Benton County organization in 2012.

Along with his brother Tom Walton, Steuart Walton played a major part in the charitable contribution of Walton Family Foundation, whose net worth is $15 million, in establishing the Razorback Regional Greenway in 2015.

Tom and Steuart contributed $20,000 to the Samaritan Community hub in Bentonville with the help of their family foundation in 2016.

His 2017 activity with the Walton Family Foundation included granting $787,000 to six municipalities in Benton County to increase and diversify the region's tree cover. The program enables cities to plant large trees near trails, parks, highways, and other public places.

How did Kelly Rohrbach and Steuart Walton meet?

Both Rohrbach and Walton graduated from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. While Rohrbach has an undergraduate degree in theater, Walton earned a law degree from the school.

Both Rohrbach and Walton graduated from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. While Rohrbach has an undergraduate degree in theater, Walton earned a law degree from the school.

The two first sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together in November 2016, as they smiled and held hands during a hike in Los Angeles.

Rohrbach previously dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015. The now broken-up pair started dating after DiCaprio separated from Toni Garrn. However, their relationship lasted just seven months, from June 2015 to January 2016.

