What is Baskin Robbins’ flavor of the month for February? Flavor and products explored

Baskin Robbins is bringing back its much-loved flavor Love Potion #31, in February 2025. The brand announced this after the release of Cinnamon Roll ice cream in January. Love Portion #31 was first introduced in 1996 and has become a favorite for Valentine's Day.

The unique flavor is a combination of white chocolate and raspberry ice cream mixed with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, raspberry ribbons, and chocolate chips.

This flavor can be enjoyed in a freshly baked chocolate-dipped waffle cone or a creamy milkshake. For a limited time, Baskin Robbins Rewards members can take advantage of special offers, such as $3 off a cake order of $20 or more and buy one, get one 50% off sundaes.

Fans are sharing their excitement on social media over the return of what is described as the brand's best flavor.

fans reaction to this loved flavor

New Baskin Robbins Rewards members can enjoy a free scoop just for signing up for the BR App.

Valentine's Day Card Cake and Sweetheart Fancy Cone by Baskin Robbins to melt your heart

The ice-cream brand is offering the Crazy for You Cake to complement and enrich this year's romantic Valentine's experience. This heart-shaped ice cream cake has a core of fudge with crunchy Oreo cookies and buttercream rosettes. Customers can personalize this cake with any ice cream and cake flavor of their choice.

Valentine’s Day Card Cakes are brand-new offerings, which fans can take to treat their loved ones with sweet surprises and make them feel special.

The ice cream chain is also introducing its first-ever Sweetheart Fancy Cone, a freshly baked pink waffle cone dipped in chocolate and coated with heart sprinkles. For the first time, fans can try the flavor of the month, Love Potion #31, in this new Sweetheart Fancy Cone.

Love Potion #31 and the Crazy for You Cake are available at Baskin Robbins locations nationwide throughout February. Given the popularity of these flavors during Valentine's season, customers are encouraged to visit their local stores or place orders through the Baskin-Robbins app to ensure availability.

The Story Behind Love Potion #31

Love Potion #31 was created in 1995 to give the romantically discouraged a sweet escape on Valentine’s Day. As per a press release by Baskin Robbins, the flavor introduces a "luxurious feeling of biting into a dark chocolate truffle, making you fall deeper in love with every scoop."

Love Potion #31 is just one of the favorites that is coming back on the menu this year. Get this spellbinding treat while it lasts.

