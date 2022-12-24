All you need to know about Baskin-Robbins' Celebrate 31 promotion deal

The new Peppermint Cocoa Shake and the reintroduction of the Peppermint Ice Cream and Brrr the Snowman Cake helped Baskin-Robbins ring in the Christmas season of 2022.

On December 31, 2022, the brand will extend the celebration by giving customers in all 50 states a 31 per cent discount on all scoops as part of the company's Celebrate 31 campaign.

A quick look at the new delicacies on the Baskin-Robbins menu with 31% discount

Given that two of the three new offerings by the brand are peppermint-flavored, Jeanne Bolger, the director of research and development, stated in a press release:

"One of the things that make the holiday season so special is the classic, nostalgic flavors that return each year. Peppermint has become a staple flavor that signifies the start of the season at Baskin-Robbins, and we’re excited to bring the scoop back for those guests that have made this ice cream a part of their holiday traditions."

Here's a quick rundown of the three new seasonal items on the menu:

Peppermint Cocoa Shake

Peppermint Cocoa

A festive drink with chocolate and peppermint undertones, the new Peppermint Cocoa Shake combines peppermint ice cream, whole milk, and chocolate syrup for a delicious winter treat filled with the fan-favorite holiday flavor.

Peppermint Ice Cream

The Baskin-Robbins Peppermint Ice Cream has crunchy peppermint candy pieces mixed in creamy, wholesome, peppermint-flavored ice cream.

Brr The Snowman Cake

Made with your ice cream of choice, we just snow it'll be one to remember. Call your local BR to place your order today!

The Brrr the Snowman Cake, replete with an icing carrot nose, tree branch arms, holiday buttons, and a cheery smile made of fudge, is also back for the season. In a 6′′ Round or 9′′ Round size, the cake can also be personalised with your preferred cake and ice cream flavour.

Use the coupon code "SNOW" at checkout to receive $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more from the company throughout December 2022 to celebrate the snowman cake's comeback. This offer is valid both in-store and online.

A brief history of Baskin-Robbins

Brothers-in-law and ice cream enthusiasts Irvine "Irv" Robbins and Burton "Burt" Baskin co-founded the brand, the largest ice cream specialty store chain in the world, in Glendale, California, in 1945.

During World War II, Baskin was renowned for creating ice cream for his fellow American Navy personnel. Robbins, on the other hand, spent his teenage years working at his father's ice cream shop. The two men were finally able to realise their dream of starting a family-friendly ice cream store after Burt's return from the war.

This brand continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the ice cream sector. The chain's menu of healthy options was first introduced in 2009 and includes dairy-free ice cream, light, reduced-fat, no sugar added, and hard scoop frozen yoghurt.

The business also introduces a new Flavor of the Month every month so that clients can always try something new with the distinctive pink spoon of the brand.

