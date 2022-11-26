What is Baskin-Robbins' new Iced Cold Brew coffee made of? Details explored

A new Iced Cold Brew coffee is now available at some Baskin-Robbins locations.

The new beverage is being promoted as an invigorating, less-indulgent substitute for ice cream, and is a great choice for fans who want to satisfy their caffeine cravings but don't want an extravagant beverage.

The made-to-order Baskin-Robbins Iced Cold Brew is ideal for refueling after a long day

As per the Baskin-Robbins website, for the new Iced Cold Brew, the brand uses only medium-roast Colombian coffee with "sweet and bright flavor notes of milk chocolate." The website description further states:

"You can enjoy it black or “Sweet & Creamy” with whole milk and simple syrup."

Thanks to the notes of coffee and chocolate, the Iced Cold Brew is energetic and delicious, and it's guaranteed to give you the boost of energy you need amidst a busy day.

Customers can you can pick up their orders at the drive-thru, carry-out window, or curbside at their local brand outlet. Home delivery is also available via services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Caviar.

You can also place your order online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the official mobile app.

Baskin-Robbins recently released New Cookie Butter Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins recently released New Cookie Butter Ice Cream

Cookie Butter Ice Cream is being promoted with social media posts showing it being eaten from the container with a pink spoon.

As for the flavor of the month for November 2022, the brand recently also introduced a brand new Cookie Butter ice cream. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Turkey Cake also made a brief comeback this month.

The Cookie Butter Ice Cream is a combination of cookie butter and vanilla ice cream with biscuit butter swirls and bits of crushed "Speculoos-styled cookies."

The Turkey Cake is an ice cream cake designed to resemble a roasted, ready-to-carve turkey. The cake comes with sugar cone legs and caramel praline icing, and is made with the flavor of your choice of ice cream.

The Turkey Cake is being promoted on social media with references to choosing between drum or thigh portions.

In brief, about Baskin-Robbins

The world's largest ice cream speciality shop chain, Baskin-Robbins was established in Glendale, California, in 1945, by brothers-in-law and ice cream lovers Irvine "Irv" Robbins and Burton "Burt" Baskin co-founded Baskin-Robbins.

Baskin was known for making ice cream for his fellow U.S. Navy soldiers while they were serving in World War II. Robbins, on the other hand, worked at his father's ice cream business as a teenager. Burt's return from the war allowed the two men to actualize their dream of opening a kid-friendly ice cream shop.

The ice cream industry's innovation is still led by by this brand. Hard scoop frozen yogurt, light, reduced-fat, no sugar added, and dairy-free ice cream varieties are all part of the chain's array of healthier options, which was first presented in 2009.

So that customers may always experience something new with the brand's recognizable pink spoon, the company also launches a new Flavor of the Month every month.

