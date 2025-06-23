"Why didn't he bring out Gunna too" — Internet reacts to Young Thug bringing out Travis Scott to perform "Hot" at Summer Smash

Young Thug brought out Travis Scott during his first major live performance following his prison release at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Bridgeview, Illinois, on June 22, 2025. He was also joined by Ken Carson and T.I., in addition to Scott.

Thug kicked off his set with Take It to Trial and Slatty, followed by his popular hits. Scott reportedly joined him 15 songs into the set during the performance of Hot. He also performed his hit song FEIN.

Young Thug and Travis Scott's joint performance at Summer Smash received mixed responses from netizens on X. One user questioned why Thug didn't invite fellow rapper Gunna to join him, considering the original version of Hot featured Gunna.

"Why didnt he bring out gunna too," one user wrote.

Several netizens shared similar sentiments, claiming that Gunna's verse in Hot was the best part about the song.

"Gunna’s verse was the best on this song," one person tweeted.

"This is only a story if Gunna comes out," another person added.

"Shit a** without gunna," someone else commented.

"Hot don't hit the same without Gunna's verse, NEVER!!!!" another user said.

Meanwhile, others complained that the crowd seemed "dead" and not hyped enough while watching Young Thug and Travis Scott perform.

"Is it me or is this crowd not vibing to this," another person added.

"Crowd look dead af," someone else wrote.

"Is there anyone in the arena?" another user questioned.

Young Thug and Travis Scott were spotted together at a recording studio

In November 2024, Billboard reported that DJ Akademiks claimed Young Thug was reportedly spotted in a recording studio with Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. The media personality took to social media to share a picture and a snippet of the rappers in the studio, adding during a subsequent Rumble livestream:

“Don’t ask me how I got the picture, but I appreciate all the people that were there. Young Thug has linked up in the studio with all these individuals. I gotta think they’re either still working on whatever’s coming out for Baby … I think this was the Avengers of n***as linking up — this was the f**k Gunna Avengers.”

This surfaced just a month after Young Thug was released from prison in October following the long-running YSL RICO trial, after the rapper took a plea deal that included a 15-year probation.

Meanwhile, Thug is reportedly preparing to release his first full-length project since his release. The album, titled Uy Scuti, is tentatively scheduled for release in June.

In April, Young Thug released the album's single Money on Money, featuring Future, where the former seemingly dissed Gunna. For context, both Gunna and Thug were arrested in 2022 as part of the YSL RICO case. However, Gunna took an Alford deal ahead of the trial and was released from prison.

Since then, Gunna has faced immense speculation of being a "rat" and snitching on Young Thug, despite his repeated denials. In Money on Money, Thug seemingly reaffirmed the speculations of his fellow rapper being an alleged "rat," rapping:

"These f**k n***as tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friend/ Brother, you a rat (My brother).”

Elsewhere, Thug and Future were featured in Lil Baby's Dum, Dumb, and Dumber from his January 2025 album WHAM, marking Thug's first musical appearance since his prison release.

In other news, Travis Scott recently faced backlash after Pusha T took subliminal shots at him on the track So Be It, from the upcoming Clipse album Let God Sort 'Em Out. While Push did not mention Scott by name, he confirmed in a GQ interview published on June 17 that the Sicko Mode rapper was the intended recipient.

Push revealed that the song was, in part, a response to Scott's 2023 song Meltdown, which featured a Drake verse dissing Pharrell Williams, the producer on the forthcoming Clipse album.

Scott has not responded to the diss at the time of writing this article.

