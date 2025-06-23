From "FE!N" to "OUT WEST"- Young Thug's complete set list at Summer Smash explored

On June 22, Young Thug performed at a concert for the first time since his 2022 arrest. Thug performed at the Summer Smash music festival, the lineup of which included other artists like DDG, Sexyy Red, Soulja Boy, Babytron, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Yuno Miles, and Lil Yachty.
From FE!N to OUT WEST, Thug's setlist involved some of his popular tracks. @Kurrco posted the setlist on X that went as:
- Take It To Trial
- Slatty
- OUT WEST
- Surf
- Ski
- Light It Up
- Sup Mate
- Jumped Out the Window
- Digits
- Just How It Is
- Killed Before
- Droppin Jewels
- Family Don't Matter
- Jonesboro (OG)
- Lifestyle
- Hot (w/ Travis Scott)
- FE!N
- About The Money (w/ T.I.)
- Bad Bad Bad
- Way 2 Sexy
- Relationship
- New Song (w/ Ken Carson)
- The London
- Oh U Went
- Dum, Dumb, Dumber
- Money On Money
According to Spin, Thug was headlining the final day of the music festival on Sunday. As aforementioned, Young Thug was joined by other artists, like Travis Scott, Ken Carson, and T.I, during his performance.
The set reportedly opened with Take It To Trial and Slatty, tracks from Thug and Gunna's 2021 compilation album Slime Language 2. The rapper then performed hits like Killed Before, Jumped Out the Window, and Sup Mate.
Spin has also reported that the rapper is set to perform in other music festivals in Germany, Belgium, Romania, Switzerland, and Poland.
In March, Lyrical Lemonade confirmed that Young Thug would be headlining the Illinois music festival
The news about Young Thug being the headliner of the third day of the Summer Smash music festival came out in March. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the event had taken place at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, from June 20 to June 22.
While Thug headlined the third day, the first two days were headlined by Don Toliver with Yeat and Future, respectively. The outlet had further reported that the last time Thug performed at a concert was in March 2022 at the South by Southwest.
In May 2022, he was detained on RICO charges. This led to the rapper being behind bars for more than two years. Thug was finally released last year after he entered a plea deal, according to which he would be under probation for 15 years.
As for the Summer Smash music festival, this year's event marked its seventh edition. Cole Bennett, fellow co-founder of the festival and the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, said in a statement :
“I feel lucky to be able to throw the party of the year with my best friends. May this be the best one yet. Lucky number seven."
Thug's next concert is set for July 3, 2025, in Gräfenhainichen, Germany, for the Splash! Festival 2025. According to Ticketmaster, the rapper has no scheduled shows in the United States in the meantime.
After @Kurrco posted the setlist of Young Thug's performance at the music festival, his fans flooded the platform with praises. A lot of them were seemingly impressed with the rapper's set.