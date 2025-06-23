From "FE!N" to "OUT WEST"- Young Thug's complete set list at Summer Smash explored

On June 22, Young Thug performed at a concert for the first time since his 2022 arrest. Thug performed at the Summer Smash music festival, the lineup of which included other artists like DDG, Sexyy Red, Soulja Boy, Babytron, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Yuno Miles, and Lil Yachty.

Ad

From FE!N to OUT WEST, Thug's setlist involved some of his popular tracks. @Kurrco posted the setlist on X that went as:

Take It To Trial

Slatty

OUT WEST

Surf

Ski

Light It Up

Sup Mate

Jumped Out the Window

Digits

Just How It Is

Killed Before

Droppin Jewels

Family Don't Matter

Jonesboro (OG)

Lifestyle

Hot (w/ Travis Scott)

FE!N

About The Money (w/ T.I.)

Bad Bad Bad

Way 2 Sexy

Relationship

New Song (w/ Ken Carson)

The London

Oh U Went

Dum, Dumb, Dumber

Money On Money

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Spin, Thug was headlining the final day of the music festival on Sunday. As aforementioned, Young Thug was joined by other artists, like Travis Scott, Ken Carson, and T.I, during his performance.

The set reportedly opened with Take It To Trial and Slatty, tracks from Thug and Gunna's 2021 compilation album Slime Language 2. The rapper then performed hits like Killed Before, Jumped Out the Window, and Sup Mate.

Spin has also reported that the rapper is set to perform in other music festivals in Germany, Belgium, Romania, Switzerland, and Poland.

Ad

In March, Lyrical Lemonade confirmed that Young Thug would be headlining the Illinois music festival

The news about Young Thug being the headliner of the third day of the Summer Smash music festival came out in March. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the event had taken place at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, from June 20 to June 22.

Ad

Ad

While Thug headlined the third day, the first two days were headlined by Don Toliver with Yeat and Future, respectively. The outlet had further reported that the last time Thug performed at a concert was in March 2022 at the South by Southwest.

In May 2022, he was detained on RICO charges. This led to the rapper being behind bars for more than two years. Thug was finally released last year after he entered a plea deal, according to which he would be under probation for 15 years.

Ad

As for the Summer Smash music festival, this year's event marked its seventh edition. Cole Bennett, fellow co-founder of the festival and the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, said in a statement :

“I feel lucky to be able to throw the party of the year with my best friends. May this be the best one yet. Lucky number seven."

Thug's next concert is set for July 3, 2025, in Gräfenhainichen, Germany, for the Splash! Festival 2025. According to Ticketmaster, the rapper has no scheduled shows in the United States in the meantime.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After @Kurrco posted the setlist of Young Thug's performance at the music festival, his fans flooded the platform with praises. A lot of them were seemingly impressed with the rapper's set.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More