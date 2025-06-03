Rumors of Young Thug sending people real spiders to promote his upcoming album "Uy Scuti" go viral

Young Thug announced his new album Uy Scuti in April 2025, his first since being released from jail in October 2024.

According to Billboard, he launched an official shop for the album on April 16. A recent video on X shows Thug reportedly sending real spiders to people as a way to promote it.

A video was shared by @Kurrco on Monday, June 2, 2025, in which a person could be seen uncovering a box apparently sent by Young Thug. The box seemingly contained a glass enclosure with a real spider inside it. The package came with a message that read:

"Take care of me until we reach UY Scuti."

The package included a list of dos and don'ts for the spider, which was a tarantula. It had feeding instructions and a warning that the spider could bite, with the bite feeling like a bee sting. The feeding instructions included getting one cricket for the spider every two weeks. The instructions further suggested opening the enclosure twice a week to ensure air circulation.

Netizens seemed outraged with this promotional act, with some calling it animal abuse. Meanwhile, lot of others netizens actually found the idea interesting. Some said that while they found the act intriguing, they would not be comfortable receiving such a package.

As of now, it is unclear if the rumor is true. Young Thug had not officially clarified if he had sent a real spider to people for promotion. It is also unclear how people got hold of this package in the first place. The post, however, has been circulated all across X, with the post from @Kurrco garnering more than 260K views as well as over 5,500 likes.

Young Thug is reportedly set to release his upcoming album Uy Scuti this June

While fans have been super excited to witness this upcoming album of Young Thug, they are still unaware of the exact release date. A video uploaded by @Kurrco in the beginning of May, showed Thug saying that the album would be coming out in June, after many fans began asking him the same.

Fans have seen short teasers of Young Thug’s upcoming album. On May 28, he shared another one. According to HotNewHipHop, the snippet included lyrics about producer Taurus eating McDonald's—and the video actually showed him eating it while enjoying the track.

A lot of netizens had reacted to the recently released shot snippet. While many actually found it interesting and had been eagerly waiting for the album, some remained unimpressed.

Young Thug's upcoming album would feature guest appearances from a number of celebrities. This included Future, Travis Scott, Mariah the Scientist, and 21 Savage to name a few.

Thug's last studio album titled Business Is Business was dropped in June 2023. A few months after this, Thug's YSL Records racketeering trial began in November 2023. This trial even reportedly became one of Georgia's longest trials in history.

