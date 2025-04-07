"He Learned a life lesson" — Internet reacts to Young Thug super fan accidentally tattooing wrong lyrics from rapper's song "Digits"

A recent photo of a tattoo seemingly done by a fan of rapper Young Thug has been going viral. The fan seemingly got tattooed the wrong lyrics of the popular track Digits. The lyrics in the tattoo read:

Ad

"Horses don't stop, they keep going."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The lyrics were accompanied by three horses inked on the fan's back. For the unversed, the actual lyrics of the track used the phrase "hustlers" and not "horses." So, the correct line in the song's lyrics was:

"Hustlers don't stop, they keep going."

After netizens noticed the error in the viral photo, they flooded platforms like X with their opinions on the imcident. While some felt that the "error" possibly was intentional, others claimed that they, too, thought the word was "horses" and not "hustlers."

Ad

One user wrote on X:

"He Learned a life lesson. / Don't be a Nob Jockey."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's a horse trainer ppl. He just changed the word," another netizen tweeted.

"Bro I always thought this was the real lyrics bro 😂😂," added a tweet.

"I'm still saying it that way so," wrote an X user.

A lot of other similar opinions have flooded the social media platform.

"I think it was on purpose," a user commented.

Ad

"Shid I thought that was what he said lol," stated another one.

"Everyone thought heard what he tattooed on Digits and fact is they even better than what Thug said," mentioned a user.

This incident wasn't the first time fans were confused between 'horses' and 'hustlers' in Young Thug's 2016 track Digits. According to an August 2023 article by Vibe, it was reported that many other fans also assumed it was 'horses.'

Ad

Young Thug's Digits was one of the popular tracks from his 2016 mixtape Slime Season 3

Rapper Young Thug dropped his third commercial mixtape titled Slime Season 3 in March 2016. It was reportedly released a month after his second mixtape, I'm Up. Some of the tracks of the third mixtape happened to be Digits, Tattoos, With Them, and Worth It. According to Pitchfork, Digits first premiered on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show.

Ad

The song became quite popular at the time. A report by XXL was published in January 2022 about an influencer who chose this track for his reception. The influencer Darreion walked out to Digits with his newly wedded wife, Chantenique. On January 3, Darreion even shared a tweet connecting to the same. He wrote:

"I bet @youngthug ain't think this was gone be a wedding song either!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is unclear if Young Thug noticed the video, it went viral online. As for the latest tattoo with the apparent error, there is no confirmation whether it was a mistake or the person got it intentionally for a separate reason.

In separate news, Young Thug recently faced allegations of violating his probation terms. The prosecution even sought to revoke his probation. The court has, however, decided not to revoke Thug's probation and let him go with a warning only.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More