Ray Daniels thinks Travis Scott's "life is hell" because he has a "child with a Kardashian" as a podcaster reacts to Pusha T's diss 

On Thursday, June 19, Ray Daniels dropped a new episode of his podcast, The Raydar Report, on Spotify, where the hosts discussed the Pusha T-Travis Scott beef, among other subjects. For the unversed, one of Pusha's verses on his latest track, So Be It, is believed by many to be aimed at Travis Scott.

One of the younger co-hosts on the podcast claimed that Pusha T was referencing Travis Scott in his songs to chase relevance. Responding to the claim, Daniels claimed that he agreed with what the Infrared rapper said about Scott in his diss track, adding that Travis was from a "young generation" of men who believed criticism was the same as hate.

Further in the episode, Daniels also went on to mention Travis' former relationship with Kylie Jenner, and the child they had together, saying:

"You also gotta factor in that he has a child with a Kardashian. N***a, that means his life is hell, probably. I mean, with the sh*t he gotta deal with, 'cause she got more money than you, bro. And she got men everywhere... It's a whole lot of sh*t that probably have to deal with on top of everything else, but you can't play both sides in a war."

Ray Daniels' response came days after Pusha T dropped So Be It (on June 17). The song, which is a collaboration between Pusha and No Malice (who form the hip-hop duo Clipse), has a final verse by the 40 Acres rapper, where he throws shade at Scott, saying:

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me/ Heard Utopia had moved right up the street/ And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat."

The track belongs to Clipse's upcoming fourth studio album, Let God Sort Em Out, which is scheduled to drop next month, on July 11, 2025.

Pusha T called Travis Scott a "wh*re" in his GQ interview

Besides his diss at Travis Scott in So Be It, Pusha T also mentioned him in his GQ interview (published on June 17), calling him a "wh*re" in it. Speaking about how Scott never picked sides and had no loyalty to any artist in the industry, the Santeria rapper said:

"So, that's where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don't even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don't play how y'all play. To me, that really was just like…he's a wh*re. He's a wh*re."

To explain why he thought that way about Travis, Pusha T used the example of the former filming Pharrell Williams listening to Meltdown before its release. A week later, when the song dropped, it had a Drake verse where Drizzy had dissed Williams.

Pusha also recalled Travis encouraging Metro and Future to perform Like That on the Rolling Loud stage last year (in 2024). The track went on to trigger a year-long rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The 40 Acres rapper added:

"It's the principle of what I'm saying. That filthy quality that they have about themselves, that lack of loyalty. Travis really has that. He's proven."

While Pusha T's So Be It has gone viral over social media, Travis Scott has yet to respond to the diss.

