"They don’t do it like my brother!” — Post Malone's manager Dre London is shocked when Drake brings out Vanessa Carlton to perform at Wireless Fest

Drake's triple-headlining set at London's Wireless Festival had several surprise elements that the rapper's fans couldn't have seen coming. One of them was Drizzy bringing out the pianist and singer-songwriter, Vanessa Carlton.

Carlton's live performance of her superhit, Grammy-nominated song, A Thousand Miles, on Wireless's stage left the audience shocked, including Dre London, Post Malone's manager.

On Tuesday, July 15, an X page that goes by @viraldrizzy shared a video with Dre London's reaction to watching Carlton perform A Thousand Miles during Drizzy's set on TV. London was heard saying:

"No, Drake did not bring her out. No way! This is genius. Just wait for the crown... I'm gonna say it on camera. I'm trying to tell you. They don't do it like my brother!"

After her performance, Vanessa shared a heartfelt Instagram post with a video of the moment. She thanked Drake for inviting her to his show and for his kind introduction, saying she’s been a fan of the In My Feelings rapper “since the beginning.”

All the featured artists in Drake's Wireless set last Saturday explored

Expand Tweet

Vanessa Carlton isn't the only featured artist to appear during Drake's Wireless Festival set on Saturday, July 12.

According to Primetimer, the Hotline Bling rapper brought out several artists in his 90-minute-long set, starting with Yeat. The duo kicked off by performing IDGAF live, which set the tone for the night.

Moving forward, UK-based artists such as Central Cee, Fakemink, Skepta, and Headie One made their appearances.

As the night went on, many recognized American artists also joined Drizzy on the stage, including 21 Savage, who performed Knife Talk and Rich Flex with the rapper. Drake then brought out Sexxy Red, Latto, and PartyNextDoor for a second time.

In addition to the diverse features, Drake's performance on Saturday also stood out because of the rapper's debut live performance of his latest, What Did I Miss?

Dropped earlier this month (on July 5) as the first single off his upcoming ninth studio album - Iceman, the song is currently number 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 song chart.

Here's the setlist of Drizzy's performance on the second night of the Wireless Festival:

IDGAF (with Yeat)

No Face

Circadian Rhythm

What Did I Miss? (Live debut)

Headlines

Energy

Know Yourself

Nonstop

SICKO MODE

LV Sandals (performed by fakemink)

Only You Freestyle (with Headie One)

Warm (performed by K Trap)

Who Told You (performed by J Hus)

Shutdown (performed by Skepta)

Wanna Know (performed by Dave)

Sprinter (performed by Dave and Central Cee)

Band4Band / Doja / Day in the Life (performed by Central Cee)

Obsessed With You / Overseas (performed by Central Cee)

Laugh Now Cry Later

God's Plan

You Broke My Heart

NOKIA

SOMEBODY LOVES ME (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Brokey (performed by Latto)

Big Mama (performed by Latto)

Get It Sexyy / SkeeYee / Pound Town / Looking For The Hoes (performed by Sexyy Red)

Rich Baby Daddy (with Sexyy Red)

Knife Talk (with 21 Savage)

Rich Flex (with 21 Savage)

A Thousand Miles (with Vanessa Carlton)

I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston cover)

After wrapping up his Wireless set, Drake is getting ready to travel to the second destination of his European $$$4U tour, where he will perform in Birmingham's Utilita Arena with PartyNextDoor.

