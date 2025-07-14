Who is Spice? Jamaican singer confesses she has a "crush on Drake" after rapper brings her out as guest performer at Wireless Festival

On July 13, 2025, Jamaican singer Spice performed on day three of the Wireless Music Festival, which was headlined by Drake. She was one of the many artists who joined the Canadian rapper that day, which was also the final day of the music festival. Amid the performance, Spice addressed the crowd and revealed her "crush on Drake."

Videos of the same had also been going viral. In one such clip, the Jamaican singer could be heard saying:

"To anyone, anywhere in the world, this is the first time I'll be opening up and confessing this truth to all of you at Wireless today. I have a crush on Drake... I'm going to make a song so you can sing it for him later when he comes out."

She further emphasized that she was a big fan of the Canadian rapper. During her performance, the singer even dedicated a remix of Drizzy's One Dance to the rapper.

Spice, born as Grace Latoya Hamilton, in August 1982, is a dancehall recording artist as well as a singer. Also known as the "Queen of Dancehall", she has been considered one of the most popular ones in this genre, on a global level. Her first massive hit track was Romping Shop, which also featured Vybz Kartel and was released in 2009.

In 2014, Spice released her debut EP titled So Mi Like It while she was signed with VP Records. In her long career, she had won several awards and accolades over the years. The list would include the 21st Hapilos Digital Music Awards, EME Awards, and International Reggae and World Music Awards. In 2022, her debut album 10 received a Grammy nomination as well.

Several other artists who took the stage on day 3 of the music festival included Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Spice, Masicka, and DJ AG.

"I'm always going to authentically represent dancehall culture," said Spice in the past

As mentioned, the Jamaican singer has become one of the most popular dancehall recording artists in the entire world. She released her third studio album, Mirror 25, last year. In August 2024, an article published on the official website of the Grammys reported a statement by the singer, according to which she said:

"I'm always going to authentically represent dancehall culture."

She further spoke to Grammy.com about 2085 Tea, a song from her third and most recent studio album. She said:

"I've gone through trauma, heartache, pain, betrayal, so I didn't want this gossip to be about other people's lives. I wanted it to be about my experiences."

The singer also talked about yet another single from the album. The song in question was titled Round Round, and featured Busta Rhymes. Recalling the time when they felt that Busta would be a great choice for the song, she said:

"I stayed true to myself as a dancehall artist, but I sound a little country, too. It's unique and I thought, who else is that unique to bring the elements of hip-hop, country and dancehall together on one song? Busta was the only person who came to mind."

The official website revealed that the 42-year-old singer had come from a very humble background. According to the article, she began singing in her church and eventually developed an interest in the art. Her first appearance reportedly was in 2000, during Sting, a prominent Jamaican stage show.

It reportedly was Ninja Man who noticed the singer and her talent. According to the article, Spice was even-handedly given a mic at the moment. A couple of years later, she was introduced to Jamaican record producer Dave Kelly by dancehall star Baby Cham. Her first hit single, Fight Over Man was released while she was recording for Kelly.

Apart from being a musician, Spice has also left her mark as a businesswoman. She is the owner of a clothing brand called Gracie Noir. The brand's specialization is in making tracksuits suitable for traveling. She had also authored a book titled The Navigational Yearly Planner.

Drake had presented several artists at the Wireless Music Festival

As had already been described, Spice was not the only star who joined Drake at the Wireless Music Festival. Fans were elated to see artists like Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, and PartyNextDoor on different days of the festival.

Fans flooded the social media platforms, expressing how much they had enjoyed the festival. However, there were reportedly curfew issues that eventually led to Drake finishing the final day set within 40 minutes, as per the BBC. This led to many fans being disappointed and trying to leave the venue, eventually causing a ruckus in the area.

From NOKIA to Hotline Bling, Drizzy performed many songs on the final day of the event.

