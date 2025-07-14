"It's definitely a girl" — Fans react to Rihanna saying "Are you guys going to be so hurt if it's a boy?" when asked about her 3rd child's gender

Rihanna appeared at the Smurfs premiere at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Two of her young sons, 2-year-old RZA and 23-month-old Riot, also joined the singer at the event. Meanwhile, the singer is also pregnant and expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky.

At the event, she had a brief interview with Extra, during which the interviewer asked her about the gender of her third baby. To this, Rihanna responded by saying:

"You'll have to wait and see, oh my gosh. Are you guys going to be so hurt if it's a boy?"

The interviewer further stated that fans were hoping the singer had a girl. When asked if the singer ever wanted a daughter, she said that she always wanted one. She further went on to say that she loved her boys.

When asked about the potential name of the child, the singer admitted that a name starting with an "R" had become a "tradition" now. Fans flooded the comment section, many claiming they were certain she'd have a girl. One user wrote on X:

"It's definitely a girl 💓."

"It's definitely a girl 💓."

Another user tweeted:

"Ik it's a girl idccccccc ik it ik it! Rih to calmmmmm!😭🩷."

"Of course, we want a girl 😭😭," added a tweet.

"I need her to have a girl a little baby girl. Rih would be absolutely gorgeous 😩😩😩😩," wrote a fan.

Several other comments had surfaced under the video that captured a portion of Rihanna's interview on Sunday. One user commented:

"Rihanna's honesty always shines through. Whatever the baby's gender, the love and excitement will be unstoppable."

"She always plays like that," read a tweet.

"We won't be hurt it's a boy, we just know she's going to try for a 4th and delay the album," added a tweet.

"A few people know" - Rihanna said while revealing that she did not do anything fancy for the gender reveal

As mentioned earlier, Rihanna was accompanied by her two children at the premiere event of the upcoming movie. In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, the pregnant singer opened up about the gender of her baby.

Rihanna was asked if there was a gender reveal party involving her close friends and family. Talking about it, she said that there was no such party. However, she had been aware of the gender, along with a few other people.

Expand Tweet

She additionally stated:

"A few people know. But [there was] nothing spectacular, no production. Just a slip-up here and there, I guess. Don't try to catch me now."

Frazier first highlighted how the singer had been traveling despite being pregnant. To this, she responded by stating that she would have to "slow down" soon, but did not know when. In the conversation, she was asked if her kids would "freak out" when they hear her voice as Smurfette in the upcoming movie. To this, she said:

"That's what I'm looking forward to, the most. I think that's gonna be my favorite favorite part when they recognize like if it's my voice or they're like hold on what's happening here..."

Further in the interview, Rihanna discussed their outfits. While she was wearing Saint Laurent, her little boys had Dior on. She even shared a fun incident where she was asked not to sit wearing her outfit.

The Barbadian singer was further asked about her father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away on May 30 at the age of 70. According to the singer, it was her father who inspired her parenting style.

Rihanna and her entire family recently attended her dad's funeral

On July 8, Rihanna was present at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Bridgetown, Barbados, to attend her father's funeral. The singer was accompanied by her entire family, including her two sons and partner A$AP Rocky. In photos obtained by Page Six, she was seen wearing a nude-colored, floor-length, draped gown. She completed the look with a pair of open-toe heels and a pair of sunglasses.

Expand Tweet

During the funeral, the singer was surrounded not just by her family but by a lot of her loved ones. According to Page Six, they also visited the Christ Church, where her father was laid to rest. As per reports by TMZ dated June, Ronald Fenty's cause of death in the death certificate was determined as acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis.

As for the upcoming movie The Smurfs, Rihanna was present at the world premiere, held in Brussels on June 28. A$AP Rocky also joined her at the event. At the event, the singer was wearing a matching top and skirt from Chanel.

For the unversed, the movie is set to hit the theaters on Friday, July 18, 2025.

