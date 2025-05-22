“They give me the mini version of ASAP and Rihanna” — Netizens react as Joey Badass seemingly confirms engagement to Serayah on Ray Vaughn diss track

Rapper Joey Badass seemingly confirmed his engagement to longtime girlfriend Serayah in his recent Ray Vaughn diss track, "The Finals." Meanwhile, Serayah, pregnant with their first child, uploaded a TikTok on May 21, where she ate a mango and danced while wearing a diamond ring.

For those unfamiliar, the beef between the two rappers began when Joey Badass dropped "The Ruler's Back" on January 1, 2025. In the track, he dissed West Coast rappers. Ray Vaughn responded a week later with "Crashout Heritage."

After a few back-and-forth diss tracks between the two, Vaughn released his first direct diss track aimed at Joey Badass on May 14, titled "H*e Era." In it, he namedropped Serayah. On May 15, Badass released "The Finals" and announced his engagement while dissing the rapper.

"Want me to engage, so you mentioned my fiancé? / Clearly, I ain't scared to get in the ring," Joey Badass raps in the track.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom reuploaded both rappers' diss tracks along with Serayah's recent TikTok.

The Instagram post garnered a positive response from netizens, one user (@bemycheckmate) compared the couple to ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

A netizen discusses the rapper's engagement to Serayah on the Ray Vaughn diss track. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens praised the rapper, calling him "wild" for announcing his engagement in a diss track. Some said Joey loves Serayah a lot.

Netizens discuss the rapper's engagement to Serayah on the Ray Vaughn diss track. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens complimented Serayah's beauty.

Netizens discuss the rapper's engagement to Serayah on the Ray Vaughn diss track. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens asked who Ray Vaughn was, one (@officialderrickw) stated that Joey Badass won the rap battle because he doesn't know Vaughn.

Netizens discuss the rapper's engagement to Serayah on the Ray Vaughn diss track. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Last year, a clip went viral in which Joey Badass and Serayah were allegedly having a verbal fight

Joey Bada$ attending the sUPosium 2025 - (Image via Getty)

According to HotNewHipHop's May 21, 2025, report, Joey Badass and Serayah started dating in 2023. Although they kept their relationship private, they often attended events together. On March 11, 2024, a clip surfaced online showing the rapper seemingly arguing with his girlfriend, actress and artist Serayah, as the two discussed something while Serayah wiped her tears.

Joey hugged her to console her. Although the context is unknown, the clip went viral online. The Instagram account @theshaderoom shared it on the social media platform.

On March 13, 2024, the rapper shared pictures with his girlfriend on Instagram. In the caption, he mentioned that people don't know the details of their relationship and only comment on what they see online.

"People all in our business they don't even know the facts, they don't see the sh*t we witness only what the cameras catch," the rapper wrote.

In February 2025, Serayah revealed her pregnancy while modeling in a red lingerie set and a sheer white robe for the brand Adore Me during the 2025 New York Fashion Week.

