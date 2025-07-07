"Pregnancy promo after unreleasing a music video" — DJ Akademiks slams A$AP Rocky's Elle Magazine article amid YouTube controversy

DJ Akademiks recently reacted to A$AP Rocky removing the music video for his single Pray4DaGang. The rapper was set to drop the music on July 4 as part of his upcoming album DON'T BE DUMB. However, fans were confused after noticing that the music video had apparently been removed from A$AP Rocky's YouTube channel.

Ad

Meanwhile, an article was published by Elle Magazine suggesting how Rocky supported Rihanna during her third pregnancy. Subsequently, Akademiks took both pieces of news into account and reacted in a tweet dated July 6. The tweet read:

"Pregnancy promo after unreleasing a music video 💀 prayfordagang."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet by DJ Akademiks went viral among netizens, garnering more than 20K views and 370 likes in less than 12 hours. According to HotNewHipHop, a screengrab was circulating online on Sunday, suggesting that the music video had been deleted from the YouTube account.

While netizens speculated about the reason for the song's possible removal, the exact cause had not been revealed as of now. During this time, Akademiks also shared his take through X, writing:

Ad

"ASAP Rocky "pray4dagang" only received 236k streams on Spotify so far. His latest single "pray4dagang" is on pace to not chart the billboard hot 100 and go double grey flint lock pistol first week."

HotNewHipHop further reported that A$AP Rocky has not addressed the removal yet. As for the upcoming album, it was reportedly expected to be dropped last year but was later rescheduled for release sometime this year. Pray4DaGang was the latest track to be released from this much-anticipated studio album.

Ad

This song also features Kenyan-American rapper KayCyy. Other tracks from the album released last year included Highjack, Taylor Swif, and Ruby Rosary.

A$AP Rocky's Pray4DaGang was previewed at the AWGE's Paris Fashion Week show

According to Hypebeast, Pray4DaGang was first previewed at AWGE's Paris Fashion Week show. The track debuted alongside snippets from several other unreleased songs at the same event, generating massive excitement among fans.

Ad

As per the outlet, KayCyy's verses in the track explore the balance between career ambition and personal relationships. He raps about leaving someone close behind only to pursue a dream. The track then transitions to A$AP Rocky's verses, accompanied by drums, background vocals, and bass.

Rocky's verses address the darker side of fame and popularity, including themes of isolation and the difficulty of staying grounded. This track was reportedly available exclusively on Apple Music for the first 24 hours before being released on other streaming platforms. Over time, Rocky has previewed several other snippets from unreleased album tracks at different events.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For instance, one snippet from DON'T BE DUMB was played at the Cannes Film Festival. According to HipHopDX, Rocky was accompanied by longtime partner Rihanna at an afterparty hosted by Ray-Ban. At the party, the DJ played the unreleased snippet while the couple seemed to be vibing to it. For the unversed, the rapper was attending the premiere of his movie Highest 2 Lowest.

Another snippet was reportedly dropped when A$AP Rocky and Rihanna walked the red carpet at the premiere alongside Denzel Washington and Spike Lee. As for DON'T BE DUMB, the release date has yet to be confirmed or shared with the public. In February, Rocky told GQ:

Ad

"I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They're just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I'm saying? I don't think anybody wants to hear where I'm at with it, how far is it along and all that."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are reportedly "thrilled" to welcome their third child

Ad

While speculations about A$AP Rocky's studio album had been flying around, reports also emerged about him and Rihanna being "thrilled" about their third child.

An insider exclusively told People:

"Rihanna and Rocky couldn't be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three. They've really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents."

Ad

For the unversed, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to two boys: 3-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 23-month-old Riot Rose. The source further told the outlet that Rocky had been quite caring and attentive, adding:

"He'll run her baths, massage her feet and take care of things around the house so she doesn’t have to lift a finger."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the insider, A$AP Rocky has also been busy caring for their two children so Rihanna could rest during her pregnancy.

Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, which took place in May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More