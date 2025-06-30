A$AP Rocky teases baby No. 3’s s*x at ‘Smurfs’ premiere with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky seemingly hinted at the s*x of his and Rihanna's third baby during an interview at the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels. On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the rapper joined the red carpet event to support his partner, Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the animated film.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, the host asked the rapper, "Is that the girl you've been waiting for?" as the camera panned to Rihanna.

"It is, man, it is," A$AP Rocky replied to that.

The rapper then held up a Smurfette toy while laughing at the camera, saying, "Right here, you know what I'm saying? Right here." Frazier tried to redirect the conversation, saying, "You know what I'm asking," implying that he was asking about the gender of the baby. A$AP Rocky laughed and brought the Smurfette toy up again, saying, "Right here."

During the same interview, the rapper also shared a cheeky update about his growing family with Rihanna when asked how big the family was going to get.

"We're going to be like the Wayans family, you know?... I mean love is beautiful and it's just spreading it," he said.

Rihanna and Rocky are already parents to sons RZA and Riot, who are currently 3 years and 22 months old, respectively. During the Smurfs premiere, the Umbrella singer proudly showed off her baby bump while sporting a baby blue custom semi-sheer silk chiffon Chanel outfit with sequins, crystals, and feather embellishments.

Rihanna confirmed one detail about the name of her and A$AP Rocky's third baby

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's third baby's gender remains a mystery, the We Found Love singer confirmed that the new addition to their family would follow their older brothers' naming system, which both start with the letter 'R.' During the Smurfs movie premiere on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the international pop icon answered some questions about her growing family with A$AP Rocky.

When Kevin Frazier caught up with Rihanna on the red carpet, he asked her if the third baby would have an "R name."

"It's always going to be an R name. That's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over!" she replied.

However, when asked about the gender of her baby, the Fenty Beauty mogul took cues from her partner and avoided giving a straight answer.

"Let's see if it's a Smurfette! I don't know! Could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows!" she said.

Rihanna and her youngest son with A$AP Rocky, Riot, recently made an appearance when they attended the rapper's AWGE fashion show in Paris. In photos from the June 27, 2025, event, the Diamonds singer could be seen entering the venue, carrying her son with one hand and a yellow Dior tote with the other.

She also showcased her baby bump in a striped shirt, which she buttoned only in the middle and paired it with a black mini skirt. Photos from the event featured the Lift Me Up singer with her son perched on her lap. Meanwhile, Riot donned a black jacket and purple pants for the event.

Smurfs from Paramount Pictures is coming out in movie theaters on July 18, 2025. Besides Rihanna, voice cast members include John Goodman as Papa Smurf, Nick Offerman as Ken, and Sandra Oh as Moxie. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky is set to perform at the 2025 Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31.

