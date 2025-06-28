"80% of it is just an instrumental" — Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky's new song that premiered at Paris Fashion Week

On Friday, June 27, 2025, A$AP Rocky hosted AWGE's Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Collection at the Paris Fashion Week. The Peso rapper also premiered an unreleased song as the soundtrack for the runway show, which was courtroom-themed as an apparent reference to Rocky's recent trial.

A snippet of Rocky's new song was shared on X by @Kurro later on Friday and has since gone viral.

Netizens have been reacting to the X post, with one of them commenting:

Bxsharツ🇷🇺 @ThisIsBxshar LINK " NEW SONG" and 80% of it is just an instrumental

Some netizens asked A$AP Rocky to drop a release date for the album.

For the unversed, the album being referenced in the comments is the Sundress rapper's fourth studio album, titled Don't Be Dumb. Set to release through his own record label, AWGE, the upcoming project is scheduled to drop this year, with no dates announced so far.

"We need the album release date," commented an X user.

"No way he finna albumfish us with fashion week," added another.

"Never getting released," wrote a third netizen.

"Cuz need to drop exclusively for sh*t like this. Let the fashion world appreciate it," posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others had mixed reactions about the particular song from the runway, which is likely to be included in Rocky's upcoming album.

"This the type song u play only when u have another song playing louder than it so u can’t hear it," replied a fifth user.

"Whats with the fell of agenda? im not rockin wit it. Rocky still got it," remarked a sixth one.

"This song sh*ts on all other snippets and songs we heard during this rollout aside from Ruby Rosary, we so backk," commented a seventh netizen.

Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky's Fashion Week show with son, Riot

A$AP Rocky's runway show at the Paris Fashion Week was supported by his partner, Rihanna, who attended the show with the couple's youngest son, Riot Rose Mayers.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the pregnant singer arrived at the show dressed in a striped, long-sleeved shirt buttoned halfway, revealing her baby bump. She paired it with a black, pleated mini skirt. RiRi had strappy pointed-toe heels on, with grey, srunched-up socks underneath.

In one hand, the Umbrella singer carried a yellow Dracula Tote bag by Dior, and with the other, she held her 1-year-old. In the event, Rihanna had a front row seat for Rocky's show, while Riot sat in her lap. As the Multiply rapper walked the runway, he greeted RiRi on his way back, while also picking up his son, and taking him backstage as the crowd at the show cheered.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first announced the news of their third child in May 2025, as the Grammy-winning singer walked the Met Gala red carpet flaunting her baby bump. As reported by Associated Press, Rocky, who was also a co-chair at the Gala, told reporters:

"It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know."

Besides Riot, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also parents to the three-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers, their first child.

