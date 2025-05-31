DJ Akademiks speculates A$AP Rocky's X account was hacked as rapper teases leaking his own album and calls himself a slur

On May 31, DJ Akademiks took to X to speculate that A$AP Rocky's X handle had been hacked. Shared a screenshot of Rocky's X feed, Akademiks pointed out that photos featuring Rihanna and Chris Brown had been uploaded. His tweet read:

Ad

"ASAP Rocky twitter hacked it seems."

A tweet from the hacked account further called Rocky a "cuck." Several other tweets were also posted from the account that netizens believed was compromised. One tweet even threatened to release Rocky's unreleased album. It read:

"This album ain't gonna release itself rocky. Chat do I leak?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In another tweet, the alleged hacker(s) shared a contact number and claimed that it belonged to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. One bizarre tweet reportedly threatened to release images of Rihanna. The tweets have since then been deleted, but screengrabs are going viral across social media platforms, including X.

The news about A$AP Rocky's X account apparently getting hacked surfaced only a few days after similar speculations arose surrounding hip-hop group Migos. This reported hacking took place on Tuesday, according to HotNewHipHop. The outlet further reported that there was an attempt to extort 40 Bitcoin from Solana Foundation co-founder Raj Gokal by reportedly blackmailing him.

Ad

Photos of Gokal holding his passport and other documents, revealing personal details, were reportedly uploaded to the hacked account. According to HotNewHipHop, Quavo confirmed the hijack on his Instagram Story later, writing:

"Our Ig is hacked and will be back up shortly thanks."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A similar pattern was noticed in A$AP Rocky's account hacking as well. Apart from tweets surrounding Rocky and Rihanna, the hacker(s) also uploaded personal details of Gokal, according to The Hindustan Times. As per HotNewHipHop, Gokal had claimed last week that hackers were trying to access his personal details.

An AI-generated photo of A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and Chris Brown was posted from Jason Derulo's account, which seemingly got hacked

Netizens reported bizarre activities not only from A$AP Rocky's and Migos' social media accounts but also from Jason Derulo's official Facebook page. According to a report by Cyber News dated May 27, users claimed that a strange image was posted from Derulo's account.

Ad

The photo showed a pregnant Rihanna receiving a gift from Chris Brown, with A$AP Rocky standing next to her. The caption reportedly read:

"Chris Brown went to Rihanna gender revealed party."

However, fans were not convinced of its authenticity and speculated that it was likely an AI-generated image. Many began wondering why Jason Derulo would post something so random on his social media feed, which led to speculation that his Facebook page had possibly been hijacked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the fast-evolving age, both hacking and generating AI images have become quite convenient. Numerous celebrities have had their social media handles compromised. Apart from hijacking accounts, many have also fallen victim to deepfakes.

According to The420.in, the list of affected celebrities includes Taylor Swift, 50 Cent, Doja Cat, Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, and Jeremy Clarkson, to name a few.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More