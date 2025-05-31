“Birds of the same feather flock together”- Netizens react as Justin Bieber shares support for Chris Brown’s music following London arrest and release

Justin Bieber publicly voiced support for Chris Brown following the singer’s release from custody in the UK. Brown, 36, was arrested earlier this month in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault case but has since been granted bail.

On May 22, Brown posted a photo on Instagram of himself deboarding a private jet with the caption, “Cook, remain humble. ❤️”

Justin Bieber, 31, responded in the comments with a “welcome home.” The post and comment have since received thousands of interactions.

On May 29, 2025, Pop Crave (@PopCrave) shared a screenshot of Justin Bieber's Instagram story where he posted a video of listening to Chris Brown, captioned with "welcome home swaglordddddd"

While some fans viewed Bieber’s gesture as a simple nod to friendship, others criticized it due to Brown’s ongoing charges, with some saying "birds of the same feather flock together", and calling Bieber's support "enabling."

"Birds of the same feather flock together," an X user wrote.

Some X users have said Bieber's actions are getting "worse" and that they are embarrassing, with some even speculating he is "unwell."

"he just gets worse and worse", one X user replied to the update shared by Pop Crave.

"This is embarrassing", an X user commented.

"We as a society need to let go of JB, I’m telling you - he needs to be shunned and put out of the public eye. He doesn’t need the scrutiny, he’s deeply unwell", one person wrote under the post on X.

Some users, however, have appreciated the show of support between Justuc Bieber and Chris Brown.

"Two kings doing their thing 💪🏿", one user replied to the update by Pop Crave.

More about Justin Bieber's support for Chris Brown

Justin Bieber has had a longstanding friendship with Chris Brown. The two first collaborated in 2011 for their track Next to You, and again in 2019 for Don’t Check on Me, which also featured the singer Ink.

In 2019, Justin Bieber also posted an Instagram tribute comparing Chris Brown to a mix of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur, which raised a lot of eyebrows, according to a People story from May 22, 2025.

Bieber called on fans to “reevaluate” their opinion of Brown based on his talent.

It is interesting to note that Chris Brown faced much public backlash in 2009 when he pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna, who was his then-girlfriend. The physical assault resulted in Rihanna getting serious injuries and hospitalization. Brown was sentenced to five years' probation, community service, and mandatory domestic violence counseling.

More about Chris Brown's Arrest

Brown was arrested in London on May 15, 2025, following charges of grievous bodily harm. According to the People article from May 22, 2025, the incident in question was from February 2023, where producer Abe Diaw accused Brown of a violent assault involving a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

According to court documents obtained by People, Diaw suffered serious injuries, including head lacerations, torn leg ligaments, and “permanent” damage. He also filed a civil lawsuit in November 2023, alleging severe emotional distress.

Brown was initially denied bail on May 16 but was later granted release on May 21 after posting a total of $6.7 million in bail, out of which $4.5 million was paid upfront. According to the BBC, other terms of his release include travel restrictions, no contact with the accuser, and prohibition from visiting the nightclub where the incident occurred.

Chris Brown is set to continue with his Breezy Bowl tour, which kicks off in Amsterdam on June 8. The tour marks the 20th anniversary of his career and includes stops across Europe and North America.

