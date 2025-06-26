Was Rihanna at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week? Viral video explored

On Tuesday, June 24, Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week took place at the Pompidou Centre. The star-studded event included a number of stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Victor Wembanyama, Omar Sy, PinkPantheress, Steve McQueen, Spike Lee, Bradley Cooper, and Emile Smith Rowe, to name a few.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a video went viral on X, in which a woman, seemingly Rihanna, was seen at the event in Paris. The post uploaded by @ejayoutsold was captioned:

"Rihanna seen in Paris for Pharrell's Fashion Week Louis Vuitton 2025 Show🇫🇷."

Expand Tweet

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

The video appeared to have confused many people, who believed that it was the Barbadian singer. However, community notes suggested that the person in the video looked like the singer but was not the singer. A YouTube link to a video by Truly was also shared, to corroborate the claims that the woman wasn't Rihanna.

The YouTube video was titled:

"I'm Obsessed With Rihanna - So I've Become Her | HOOKED ON THE LOOK."

The 2022 video had covered the story of a woman named Rose Cohen. In the video, she stated that she had features similar to the singer and thus, decided to impersonate her.

According to her, this was a tribute to Rihanna. Her friends had previously told her that she could impersonate the singer, but Rose apparently didn't think that was possible.

According to the video description, it became a reality when an agency approached her. Rose reported had been impersonating Rihanna for more than a decade now. Rose Cohen would also go on tours, paying homage to the singer.

According to her, she gained massive fame in 2015 when she did her first European tour.

In the video, Rose stated that she had started with doing shows in Brazil, her home country. Manon, her manager, opened up about Rose and said that to work with her, it was really important to understand that everything she did was a tribute to Rihanna.

Pharrell Williams reportedly incorporated elements from India into his spring-summer 2026 collection

As for the much-awaited fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams decided to include elements from India into his spring-summer 2026 collection. From leather flip flops to bags with designs of elephants and palm trees, the collection showcased it all.

What further caught eyes was the set that looked like a Snakes and Ladders board, designed by architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai. According to News18, apart from K-pop and Hollywood celebrities, many Indian stars were also invited to the event. The list included Ishaan Khatter, Padmanabh Singh, and Nora Fatehi.

The outlet further added that Pharrell Williams and his team had traveled across Delhi, Mumbai, and Jodhpur months before the show to understand the street fashion and traditional textile techniques. Williams even said:

"What painting is to Paris, embroidery and fabric is to India."

The latest collection by Pharrell Williams reportedly was softer and sophisticated than his usual streetwear fashion. Further discussing Pharrell's thoughts regarding the latest show and collection, the Louis Vuitton team told GQ India:

"Every season, the aim is to maintain this vision with something very chic and luxurious in the Louis Vuitton way, but filtered through his own language."

Another Indian element that Pharrell Williams incorporated at his fashion show was the music composed by him in collaboration with A. R. Rahman. Harper's Bazaar India reported that the song Yaara Punjabi suited the way the clothes moved at the show. Williams further made references to Wes Anderson's 2007 film The Darjeeling Limited.

As for Paris Fashion Week, the event kicked off with Pharrell Williams' show on June 24 and was scheduled to continue till June 29, 2025. Apart from Louis Vuitton, several other brands will be seen at the Paris Fashion Week.

The list includes Dior, Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent, Willy Chavarria, among others.

Last month, Rose performed in front of over 2,000 people in Cyprus

In separate news, on May 16, over 2,000 people reportedly gathered at the EATmosphere in Nicosia, to witness Rose Cohen perform. According to KNEWS, the audience was shocked to notice the uncanny similarities between Rose and Rihanna.

In 2009, Rose began her impersonation career after a Brazilian talent agency discovered her. Over the years, she had toured across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. On Instagram, the official impersonator currently has more than 740K followers.

Thus, to clarify that the viral video that made many people assume that Rihanna had attended Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show in Paris, was misled. The person in the clip was infact Rose Cohen and not the singer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More