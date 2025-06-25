“Could do without all that screaming”- Netizens react as Doechii and Tyler, the Creator preview new collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

Doechii and Tyler, the Creator’s new song Get Right premiered at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, June 24, as the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Doechii (Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon) and Tyler (Tyler Gregory Okonma) have worked together before. She featured on his 2024 song Balloon from the album Chromakopia, and they performed together at several events last year.

The two artists have now collaborated on a new song, which was previewed at Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

This collaboration has drawn many reactions from fans online, as one X user wrote:

"I could do without all that screaming from docheii but its not bad"

"This isn’t even music, it’s a cacophony of chaos," another wrote.

"The yelling is making me angry," another commented.

Many users, meanwhile, were highly complimentary of the song and both artists, as one wrote:

"Nah this is a collab made in heaven. they had great chemistry on Balloon excited for an official release of this."

"Doe’s brand of fun and free spirit without overthinking the track is SUCH a breath of fresh air in a stuffy industry," another commented.

One user also shared their thoughts on LV's collection along with the song, writing:

"Song goes crazy! Clothes I’m not the biggest fan of….. feels like it’s missing an identity….doesnt feel like LV but hey shoutout to them much love"

Notably, Beyonce and Jay-Z also attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week. Pusha T was also seen at the event with his family.

Tyler, the Creator, explains how he discovered Doechii's music

Tyler gave an interview with Nardwuar on his YouTube channel, NardwuarServiette, on March 28, 2025. He spoke about various things and shared how he discovered Doechii's music on YouTube. He heaped praise on the rapper and also spoke about her winning the Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards 2025.

“I came across Doechii on something that YouTube recommended,” Tyler said. “It was the ‘Catfish’ record or ‘Nissan Altima.’ I was like, ‘What is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell.’ And I clicked it and I was blown away and I just kept going and kept going and kept going.”

“I was like ‘Oh my God!’ and then I DMed her and I was like, ‘Ni**a, I’m gonna need you in a few months!’" he added. “And then we linked and yeah, she’s incredible. I’m so happy that she [won a Grammy] and she’s in folks’ faces and we have to just keep supporting artists who care about things.”

The two artists teamed up on Balloon, released in October 2024, and performed it at Camp Flog Gnaw that same year. Earlier this year, during his Chromakopia Tour in Los Angeles, Tyler brought Hickmon on stage to sing Balloon together.

