"What an incredible moment" — Internet reacts to Doechii unboxing her Grammy Award for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' in new video

On June 11, Doechii took to her Instagram stories and shared a video capturing the unboxing of her Grammy Award. The singer won the award under the category of Best Rap Album for her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. The clip soon began circulating across social media platforms, including X.

Pop Crave also reshared the video on their official X account. The post gained massive traction with more than 71.5K views and over 2.2K likes since it was uploaded less than 24 hours back.

Many netizens flooded the comment section of the post, congratulating the singer for her achievement and finding her to be a deserving winner. Here are some popular responses found on the platform under the viral post. A user (@getthatlugiatcg) tweeted:

"Wow what an incredible moment!"

Another user wrote on X:

"She deserves this so much!"

"Congrats to Doechii on that amazing Grammy win for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'," added a tweet.

"Awwwww congrats queen…you deserve it," wrote a fan.

"She actually deserves the whole universe and more," read a tweet.

Many fans expressed their surprise at seeing the awards being shipped to the winner's address.

"Wait, I thought the trophy that was given to during ceremony is immediately given to the winners😭," commented a netizen.

"I didn't know they shipped out Grammys like an Amazon package," read a tweet.

Doechii had recently bagged the BET Awards for the best female hip-hop artist

Grammy-winning artist Doechii recently won the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. What further caught netizens' attention was that the rapper had used the moment to talk about something serious. She highlighted the ongoing issues surrounding immigration raids and protest crackdowns.

After Doechii's name was announced, she went on stage and acknowledged her fellow nominees. Shortly after that, she shifted the topic and emphasized the ongoing issues. According to reports by The Hill, the singer said:

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest."

Doechii additionally stated:

"I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?"

For the unversed, the BET Awards took place on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Apart from the What It Is artist, the other nominees under the same category included Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Latto, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Rapsody.

While Doechii won in one category and was nominated for two more in the Grammys, help in February. She received nominations for Best Rap Performance for her 2024 track NISSAN ALTIMA and Best New Artist for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar won the Best Rap Performance category for Not Like Us, and Chappell Roan won the other category.

