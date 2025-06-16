What did Mike Shinoda say about Doechii? Linkin Park member names the Grammy-winning musician as one of his favorite female rappers

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda appeared on the Drink Champs podcast in May 2025 where he said that Doechii was one of his favorite female emcees. During his appearance on the podcast, the hosts, N.O.R.E and DJ EFN asked Shinoda to name hip-hop artists that Linkin Park would love to collaborate with.

The 48-year-old named the Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and André 3000 as his top five picks. When asked to name female artists, Mike began by listing Lauryn Hill, Rah Digga, and Queen Latifah before saying that Doechii would also be one of them.

"Oh, Doechii! Why didn’t I say (her name)? … I should’ve said (her name) earlier," the rapper added.

The hosts agreed with him and DJ EFN comparing the rapper's music to "André (3000) meets Tyler, the Creator but better." A pensive-looking Shinoda noted that she was "incredible."

"She's crazy, oh my god... (She's) incredible," he said.

His bandmate Joe Hahn agreed with the list. Notably, Linkin Park previously collaborated with Jay-Z on the 2004 EP Collision Course, which included the hit mashup track Numb/Encore.

"Watching her on that stage, I had the same feeling I did the first time I saw Missy Elliott on MTV as a kid"—Haley Williams about Doechii

While Mike Shinoda appeared on Drink Champs in May, the clip of him praising Doechii went viral after Hayley Williams penned a "tribute" to the rapper last week. As part of their Superlatives series, Them magazine turned to the Paramore artist to honor the rapper whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon.

Williams explained she discovered the rapper after seeing her performance at the 2022 BET Awards. She added that the latter's performance was "raw" and "bold."

"Watching her on that stage, I had the same feeling I did the first time I saw Missy Elliott on MTV as a kid. It was raw, bold, unmistakable talent — the kind that doesn’t wait for permission," Williams said.

Hayley explained that at the time she wasn't aware of Doechii's tribute to Paramore. It was a sample from the band's hit ballad The Only Exception on her 2020 single Yucky Blucky Fruitcake. The Paramore member revealed asking her team if Doechii could tour with them. She was met with a quick response saying Hickmon could have if she already wasn't on tour with Kendrick Lamar.

Williams praised the rapper's "energy," confidence, and presence, noting that she commanded space with "joy and clarity." She also applauded the Grammy winner's "assertive" and "self-affirming" nature.

"It’s powerful to watch an artist like her speak openly about identity in the public eye. We need that. We need women who are unapologetic about who they are, who they love, what they believe," Williams said.

Hayley Williams is not the only artist to praise Doechii. Last December, rapper Killer Mike called the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist "the leader in rap right now." In January, SZA stated Hickmon was her "favorite artist" in an X post. At the time, Williams reshared the tweet on her Instagram stories with the message, "easily."

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas both complimented the rapper in their respective IG stories. Billie called her "fire," meanwhile her songwriter brother shared a clip of Doechii’s Tiny Desk with the caption:

"In the running for best thing I’ve ever seen."

Earlier this year, the musician took home a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. She was the third woman to win the award since the category was introduced. The project featured hit singles like Nissan Altima and Denial is a River.

In March, Billboard honored her with the 2025 Woman of the Year crown at the Billboard Women in Music event. She also won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist nod at the recent BET Awards.

Doechii has not publicly reacted to Mike Shinoda's interview.

