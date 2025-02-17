"The way he acts as Kwanghee is so Kwanghee"- Fans amused as Kim Soo-hyun impersonates The Glory actor while sharing how he met him

Kim Soo-hyun's impression of Kwanghee on Good Day has caught fans's attention. Good Day premiered on February 16, 2025, featuring a star-studded guest lineup, including G-Dragon's fellow 88-line friends—Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan of Squid Game 2, and singer Kwanghee.

Notably, the show marked the first-ever appearance of Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in together on a Korean program, delighting longtime K-drama fans.

Directed by Infinite Challenge PD Kim Tae-ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon teams up with individuals from various fields to craft the year’s defining song. As the producer, he translates their stories into music, giving viewers an inside look at his creative journey through a reality show format.

On the show, Kim Soo-hyun shared a memory of meeting Kwanghee for the first time while on military leave. He recalled forgetting his sunscreen and stopping by a nearby Olive Young to buy one, still dressed in his military uniform with a mask and hat on. As he was selecting a sunscreen, he noticed an older man beside him staring, which made him feel uncomfortable.

Suddenly, the man loudly called out his name, recognizing him as Kim Soo-hyun. Taken aback, he hesitantly greeted him, only for the man to remove his own mask and excitedly reveal himself as Kwanghee.

"He was like, 'Aren't you Kim Soohyun-ssi?" and I was like, 'Oh... Oh... Helllo.' Then he took his mask off and said, 'It's me!! It's me!!'. We had a really quick conversation," Kim Soo-hyun said.

Fans were both impressed and amused at how accurately the actor was able to mimic Kwanghee.

"An actor indeed..the way he acts as Kwanghee is so Kwanghee" said one fan.

"Funniest one I've seen today! It's sooo Kwanghee," another noted.

"hahahahaha the way he copied how kwanghee talks???? Soohyun is really a good actor," another commented.

They praised the actor's skills:

"You can see what a good actor soo hyun is even in here...that slap those mimics omg......!!!" reacted another.

"The way how soohyun imitated kwanghee is so good lmaooo if u know kwanghee you'll get why it's hilarious," responded another fan.

"Why is he so accurate as Kwanghee?" another fan said.

What happened when G-dragon accidentally called Kim Soo-hyun?

In the newly released teaser, G-Dragon was seen traveling with Cho Sae-ho and Code Kunst. During their journey, Cho Sae-ho teased G-Dragon about their guest, mentioning that the friend they were about to meet was the same age as G-Dragon and had previously worked with him on a project. He also added that the friend mostly spent his time working out when alone.

It was then revealed that their guest was Kim Soo-hyun, known for his role in My Love From the Star, where he had starred alongside Cho Sae-ho. The actor was shown nervously waiting for their arrival at his agency’s fitness center. After exchanging greetings, G-Dragon and Soo-hyun recalled having exchanged numbers in the past, with G-Dragon admitting that he had accidentally called him.

Soo-hyun shared that their conversation had lasted about three to four minutes, and G-Dragon recalled asking what he usually liked to do. The actor had mentioned that he enjoyed hiking, to which the rapper replied that he wasn’t much into hiking. The group began warming up by testing out the gym equipment. The teaser ended with G-Dragon appearing flustered when Soo-hyun complimented his recent performance.

