“New accent unlocked”— Netizens react as Drake previews new collaboration with Central Cee at Wireless Festival

Drake previewed his upcoming song in collaboration with Central Cee at the Wireless Festival on Sunday, July 13. He announced that it will be released on Friday, July 18.

Drizzy headlined all three days of the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London. On Saturday, he brought out numerous rappers on stage during his performance, making the crowd go wild. On Sunday, he gave them another reason to cheer, announcing a collaboration with Central Cee.

In a video captured by NFR Podcast, the Canadian rapper can be seen vibing to Cee's verse as he previews the song while the British rapper is in the audience. The name of the song hasn't been revealed yet, but it is set to be released on July 18.

Fans online have reacted to this new collaboration as one X (formerly Twitter) user took a dig at the Passionfruit singer, writing:

"New accent unlocked"

"Drake needs to stop trying to sound like a Uk Drill rapper," another wrote.

"Man this audio quality is do do garbage. I can’t listen to this and say it sounds good. I’ll wait until someone posts better quality audio without all the surrounding noise," a user wrote.

Many fans, meanwhile, were excited by the preview and are awaiting the full release.

"Wow. Proper music man…sounds good asf. We re ready. Summer anthem," one tweeted.

"He’s claiming the summer omg," another wrote.

"can’t wait for this, it sounds amazing. it’s really drakes year," another commented.

It's unclear whether this collaboration song will be part of Drizzy's upcoming album, Iceman, or just a standalone single.

Drake ends his Wireless Festival stint with Central Cee and more

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image Source: Getty)

The Canadian rapper headlined all three days of the festival in London, and it generated plenty of buzz. On Day 2, he had brought on the likes of Skepta, Sexyy Red, and Central Cee on the stage. He also said that no one can "out-rap" the UK rappers in terms of lyrics, amidst the ongoing debate with the US rappers.

On Day 3, he took it a step further by bringing on the likes of Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, and Lauryn Hill, saying:

“Today, I really wanted to pay my respect to the performers. Bringing the Worl’ Boss home to London after 20 years, making sure that he got time to headline his set. Bringing out Big 7, Burna Boy and making sure he got his time to rock with y’all.”

Burna Boy performed a 30-minute set, which garnered a great reception. Drizzy then previewed his song with Central Cee before singing his verse from the 2016 hit Work. He then also brought out Rema for a small medley, with the latter performing his 2022 superhit song, Calm Down.

He ended the concert with a performance of Hotline Bling, with Central Cee, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel joining him on stage.

