From "NOKIA" to "Hotline Bling": Drake's setlist for Day 3 of Wireless Festival explored 

Drake performed on the last day of the Wireless Festival, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The rapper was first accompanied by artists like Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, Rema, Spice, to conclude the music festival. The Canadian rapper's set list at the event several of his hit tracks from NOKIA to Hotline Bling.

@Kurcco revealed an apparent setlist that was performed by the rapper on the final day:

Unreleased Song (featuring Central Cee)

Come Closer (featuring Popcaan)

Who Told You

Signs

Controlla

Too Good

Find Your Love

Work

Passionfruit

No Guidance

Hold On, We're Going Home

One Dance

Baby (Is It a Crime) / Favorite Girl / Calm Down / Dumebi / Fever (featuring Rema)

Summer Time (w/ Vybz Kartel)

Hotline Bling

NOKIA

I Will Always Love You

According to reports by Billboard, the aforementioned unreleased music with Central Cee will be dropped on July 18, 2025. Before performing the song, Drake aka Drizzy addressed the crowd and said:

"I'm about to play a new tune. Me and my brother Central Cee. Run it."

He told the audience:

"This is the first time in my life that I've done three different shows on three different days. You came to a very special night. It's night one. It's a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics."

Over the three days starting from July 11, Drizzy was joined by several star guests including Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Rema, Vanessa Carlton, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, Skepta, Latto, and Sexyy Redd. However, he did not bring up celebrity guests only on the final day of the Wireless Festival.

Drake's show on Sunday ended after 40 minutes due to curfew restrictions

While fans enjoyed the entire festival, many seemed disappointed as the show reportedly ended within 40 minutes on Sunday, July 13. Per BBC, Drake started performing ten minutes before the scheduled time. He then addressed the audience and told them that he would keep performing until his mic was cut off, reportedly referencing the 21:30 curfew.

According to the media outlet, another factor that seemingly left fans upset was that the Sunday show did not include a lot of guest appearances. This was unlike the first two dates where many guests joined the Canadian rapper.

Some lineup changes took place for Day 3 of the festival. Earlier in the day, the lineup included two sets by Drake. However, the first one apparently disappeared during afternoon. At one point of time, the rapper appeared a little agitated as well. Regardless, he addressed the crowd, saying:

"London, I will love you for the rest of my life."

Moreover, Rema's perfomance was a surprise for the audience. The Nigerian rapper performed Calm Down and Fever at the show. Drizzy had already faded curfew issues on Friday, when both his and Lauryn Hill's mics were cut off at 10:30 pm local time. The show graphics were also stopped and instead, details about train timings were displayed.

This reportedly prompted the rapper to manage the rest of the shows on time. BBC further stated that many fans were so disappointed that they began leaving the venue immediately. A chaos also allegedly broke out while they attempted to leave, since the security personnel told them that they would be held in a restrictive space for about ten minutes.

Vybz Kartel performed in the UK for the first time in the last 20 years

Drake's Sunday show included a special guest, Jamaican DJ Vybz Kartel, who came out of jail last year. Prior to his perfomance, Drizzy told the audience that while it was his show, he wanted to prioritize Kartel's set. He continued:

"Today, I really wanted to pay my respect to the performers. Bringing the Worl' Boss home to London after 20 years, making sure that he got time to headline his set. Bringing out Big 7, Burna Boy and making sure he got his time to rock with y'all."

As per Billboard, Kartel seemed moved after getting love from the crowd. Along with him, Lauryn Hill and YG Marley joined Burna Boy during his performance.

