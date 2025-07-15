"Suppressor on the 1 spot" — Drake vows to dethrone Alex Warren after singer ranked on top on this week’s Hot 100

On Tuesday, July 15, @Kurrco shared a screenshot of Drake's Instagram story, in which the One Dance rapper vowed to dethrone Alex Warren from the top of the Billboard US Hot 100 chart.

Drizzy had attached a screenshot of the Billboard chart, on which his latest track, What Did I Miss?, ranks at number 2, right below Warren's February 2025 song, Ordinary. Over the screenshot, the rapper wrote:

"Suppressor on the 1 spot / I'm taking that soon don't worry one song or another / Rule changes and all"

According to Style Magazine, Alex Warren is a singer-songwriter from California who was raised in a Catholic household.

Warren's father passed away when he was nine, which led his mother to alcoholism. At the age of 18, Alex was kicked out of his home by his mother, after which he spent many nights in his friends' cars.

Speaking about his father's role in pushing him towards music, Warren told Variety in a May 2025 interview:

"I wanted to be a singer since I was a kid and my dad bought me my first guitar. Funnily enough, I didn’t start writing until he passed. Music became an outlet for me to process my trauma."

Alex Warren's debut studio album is dropping this week

Alex Warren's Ordinary, which is attributed as his breakout single, comes from his debut extended play, You'll be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1). The EP dropped last year, on September 27, 2024.

As a continuation of the EP, Warren announced his first studio album with the same title last month, which is set to drop this Friday, July 18, 2025. The upcoming album is set to have 10 songs, one of which the singer released two months ago, titled Bloodline.

The second single off Alex Warren's upcoming album dropped last month, on June 27. Titled On My Mind, the track also features Korean singer Rosé.

Drake praised London rappers in his second Wireless set

Drake was in London over the weekend, where he performed the first-ever triple-headlining set at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park.

On the second night of his Wireless performance (Saturday, July 12), Drizzy brought out multiple London-native artists like Central Cee, Skepta, and Dave. The In My Feelings rapper also went on to compliment the rappers of the city, telling the crowd mid-performance:

"Nobody can out-rap London — nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out-rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be."

The statement drew mixed reactions from Drake's fans across the world. Meanwhile, the rapper will continue to stay in Europe as he kicks off his co-headlining tour with PartyNextDoor across the continent. The tour, which supports the duo's latest album, $$$4U, features 37 shows, with stops in cities like Manchester, Stockholm, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam.

Drake's What Did I Miss? dropped earlier this month, on July 5, 2025, and earned the number 2 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week. Meanwhile, it has peaked atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

