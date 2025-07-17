"People will sell their soul for a check" — Netizens react to Lauryn Hill thanking Drake for bringing her out at Wireless Festival

On July 16, 2025, Lauryn Hill took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Drake for bringing her out at the Wireless Festival in London on the first night of the festival, which took place on July 11, 2025. In her Instagram post, Lauryn wrote:
"It was lovely seeing the massive London crowd Day 1 of Wireless. Thank you Drake for extending the invitation. Thank you to Burna Boy and team for opening up their set on Day 2 of Wireless, we truly appreciate it."
She continued:
"Let us remember and never forget that we are a massive people FULL of gifts and talents. Let no scheme of divisiveness or sabotage cause us to lose sight of that. Love, MLH."
Fans of both artists were in for a surprise when Lauryn Hill's performance of her 1998 track Ex-Factor transitioned into Drizzy rapping his 2018 song Nice For What. It is interesting to note that Nice For What samples Lauryn's single from the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Lauryn Hill's Instagram post acknowledging Drake, wherein an X user tweeted:
"People will sell their soul for a check"
"She literally using this as a teaching moment for the boy. She's expressed her distaste for him in the past. Her thanking him for bringing her out? Haha she just got a bag," an X user commented.
"Lauren just tryna get paid," another X user mentioned.
"She got paid a huge bag to show up she barely shows up to her own concerts," an internet user stated.
Additionally, some internet users called out Lauryn for preaching that schemes of divisiveness or sabotage shouldn't let people lose sight of talented artists in Drizzy's context.
"Saying this while being hosted by the most divisive man in the music industry," a netizen tweeted.
"You mean like he did when he said the night after by saying UK rappers are better than US rappers??" another netizen remarked.
Which artists did Drake perform with at the 2025 Wireless Festival? Details explored
Drake kicked off the first night of the Wireless Festival by acknowledging that it was his first time doing "three different shows on three different days." On the first day of the festival, Drizzy brought out his recent collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bobby Valentino, Bryson Tiller, Mario, and Givēon to perform in addition to Lauryn Hill.
Additionally, on July 12, 2025, the second night of the Wireless Festival, Drizzy told the audience:
“London, tonight is different. All that sweetheart, singing sh*t? That sh*t is over tonight. This is for my motherf*cking dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight.”
Artists like Latto, Skepta, K-Trap, J Hus, Yeat, Sexyy Redd, Fakemink, Central Cee, Dave, Headie One, and 21 Savage joined Drizzy on stage on the second day of the fest.
While Drake's set on the last day of the Wireless Festival spanned only 40 minutes, garnering backlash from the audience, it was so due to a strict curfew. On the final day of the festival, Drizzy brought out Vybz Kartel, Rema, and Popcaan to perform.
Drake has been making headlines this year with back-to-back releases, including his collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped in February 2025, and a recent single, What Did I Miss, which the rapper released via livestream on July 4, 2025.