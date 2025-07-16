"They tryna copy Wireless chants" — Internet reacts as “F**k Drake” chants break out during Kendrick Lamar's tour in Paris

Fans of Drake and Kendrick Lamar find one way or another to keep the feud between the two relevant, a recent instance being the crowd breaking out in a "F*ck Drake" chant during Kendrick's Grand National Tour concert at Paris La Défense Arena.

This incident took place days after Drake headlined the Wireless Festival in London, where on July 12, 2025, the rapper asked the crowd to name an artist who could "clash" with him on stage. This prompted the crowd to start chanting "F*ck Kendrick," and Drake cheekily told his longtime associate:

"You know what, Chubbs… Grab me a shot. I’ll drink to that."

Netizens quickly took to X to react to the Paris crowd, creating a vibe similar to Drake's Wireless Festival instance, with one X user tweeting:

"They tryna copy Wireless chants"

PRESIDENT QUAVIOUS ⁶𓅓 @YungQuavious LINK They tryna copy Wireless chants

"Not even louder than the wireless crowd lmfaoooo," an X user commented.

"They deada*s do whatever drake fans do its crazy😂😂😂 alwasy tryna copy anything related to drake," another X user mentioned.

"Y’all was just in an outrage with ppl saying f*ck Kendrick 😂😂😂 now it’s fire," an internet user stated.

"Lmao drake fans started it and of course k bots following as usual 😂p*ssies," another internet user said.

Meanwhile, Kendrick's fans praised the rapper for keeping his calm when the crowd chanted in Drake's opposition, unlike Drizzy, who encouraged the same with a now-viral dialogue.

"Peep the classiness of Kdot. No need to bring attention to the chants," an X user tweeted.

"if kendrick was corny he'd tell dave free to get him a shot so he can drink to that," a netizen expressed.

"Unlike @Drake who amplified it, taking a shot over it, after @adinross started it. #Kendrick was QUIET, didn't say a word👏🏾👏🏾🥰🥰," another netizen remarked.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance lands the rapper in Emmy nominations

On July 15, 2025, nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards were announced, featuring Kendrick Lamar's name in the Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) categories for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar shares the second nomination with executive producers Dave Free, Jay-Z, and others. The GNX rapper previously won an Emmy Award for his performance in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022.

The Money Trees rapper's Super Bowl LIX halftime show garnered 133.5 million viewers, breaking a record previously held by Michael Jackson for the 1993 halftime show. Moreover, Kendrick's Super Bowl performance this year featured multiple jabs at his rival Drake, notably performing his infamous diss track Not Like Us.

Before getting into the rap, Kendrick teased the audience with a buildup, saying:

"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Kendrick's line seemingly referred to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the same diss track. Additionally, Serena Williams also featured in Kendrick's halftime performance, which netizens speculated was a nod to the rumor that the tennis player had dated Drizzy in the past.

In the original diss track, Kendrick Lamar raps, "Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles." However, in his halftime performance, the rapper left out the word "p*dophile," letting the crowd sing "A minor," making for a memorable moment.

Kendrick Lamar is currently performing alongside SZA on the ongoing Grand National Tour, which began on April 18, 2025, in Minneapolis. The tour will wrap up on December 10, 2025, in Sydney.

