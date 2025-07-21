“Not a single person jumping or hyping”- Netizens react as Drake performs new track 'WHAT DID I MISS?' on night one of his European tour

Drake performed his new song, What Did I Miss?, on the opening night of his European Tour in Birmingham on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The song is part of his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU Tour, which will run until September 23, 2025.The Canadian rapper performed What Did I Miss? at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Sunday. The song was released on July 5, 2025, and is part of his upcoming album, ICEMAN. It takes aim at rappers and other popular figures who appeared to leave the Canadian rapper's side during his feud with Kendrick Lamar last year.Fans online reacted to his performance of the song on Sunday, as one X user wrote that they didn't see a &quot;single person jumping or hyping up&quot; the rapper.&quot;Not a single person jumping or hyping up drake , stadium filled my a*s&quot;Fans took to X to react to Drake's performance (Image via X/@BrozKaz68007)&quot;Some Small Arena Tours 4 U started and and the timeline is crickets. Yikes,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Arena, nobody singing, everyone on their phones, Birmingham… Just a hot mess,&quot; another commented.Fans also referenced Kendrick Lamar while praising Drizzy, with some claiming that they were waiting to see the former &quot;do this.&quot;&quot;If you read the comments, it’s all Kendrick stans comparing Drake concert to his or trying to sh*t on Drake concert. They need the boy,&quot; one fan said.&quot;let me know when kendrick can do this,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Right where he belongs. Stadiums are for the goats,&quot; another commented.The rapper is also set to release a song, Which One?, in collaboration with Central Cee on Monday, July 21, 2025.Also Read: “Bro back to making H&amp;M music”—Netizens react as Drake previews snippet from new songDrake accused DJ Akademiks of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's teamWireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)Popular streamer and Drake loyalist, DJ Akademiks, recently shared that the rapper once accused him of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's team. This happened during the feud between the two rappers last year.In a clip shared by @onlydubsX on X on July 18, DJ Akademiks explained his interaction with the Canadian rapper. &quot;I was like, 'Yo, I pulled up. Are you gonna pull up?' I swear I told him that. I promise you, I put it on everything. So like, I don't wanna hear none of y'all n****s talk sh*t. I'm the most b*tch made n***a in the game, and I'm pulling up. I'm seeing people,&quot;the streamer said.He also shared that he had tickets to Kendrick Lamar's concert in Toronto, Drizzy's hometown, earlier this year. However, he couldn't attend it as his ex allegedly tore up his passport. &quot;I said, 'I pulled up on them. They're coming to your city, are you gonna pull up? ... I asked him, this guy just calls you a p*dophile, he's coming to your city, are you going to the show?'&quot; Akademiks remarked. Akademiks has notably defended Drizzy at times on his livestreams and through social media, and also hailed him as his favorite artist.In the quote, he referenced the song Not Like Us, a diss track by Kendrick, where he calls Drizzy a &quot;certified pedophile.&quot; The Canadian rapper has also filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) for defamation, among other things, regarding this song. He also amended it in March to add Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he performed Not Like Us in the lawsuit.Also Read: “Still not selling more records than drake”— Netizens divided as The Weeknd is named most popular Canadian artist worldwide according to Luminate