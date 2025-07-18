DJ Akademiks claims he asked Drake, "Are you gonna pull up?" when Drizzy accused the podcaster of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's team

Drake loyalist DJ Akademiks recently claimed that Drizzy accused the podcaster of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's team during a livestream, a clip of which was posted by X page @onlydubsX on July 18, 2025.In the clip, Akademiks broke the perception of him and Drizzy having amicable relations at all times, stating that he doesn't suck up to the rapper despite him being his favorite artist.Claiming that Drake accused him of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's team when Akademiks mentioned:&quot;I was like, 'Yo, I pulled up. Are you gonna pull up?' I swear I told him that. I promise you, I put it on everything. So like, I don't wanna hear none of y'all n****s talk sh*t. I'm the most b*tch made n***a in the game, and I'm pulling up. I'm seeing people.&quot;Further, DJ Akademiks claimed that he had tickets to Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour shows in Toronto but wasn't able to make it because his ex cut up his passport. Adding more context to what he said to Drizzy, Akademiks recalled:&quot;I said, 'I pulled up on them. They're coming to your city, are you gonna pull up? ... I asked him, this guy just calls you a pedophile, he's coming to your city, are you going to the show?'&quot;In his comment, Akademiks was referring to Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us wherein he raps &quot;Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.&quot; Additionally, it is the track, Not Like Us, that Drizzy sued Universal Music Group over.DJ Akademiks refutes TDE Punch's claim that Drake writes captions for his social media pageMuch like Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar, DJ Akademiks was found in the middle of Nicki Minaj's recent beef with SZA, wherein the latter blocked him on X. The feud between the female rappers broke out after Nicki tweeted negatively against Top Dawg Entertainment's president, Punch, and SZA reportedly directed a tweet toward Nicki in response.During the back and forth, according to a report by HotNewHipHop dated July 17, 2025, Punch claimed via a now-deleted tweet that Drizzy wrote captions for the internet personality's alternative account, Akademiks TV.Refuting the claim, Akademiks took to X on July 16, 2025, and wrote:&quot;Drake never wrote a caption on my page. I have a team that does it. Yes they are all like me heavy Drake fans ngl. What I said was last time I said anything on stream bout SZA … Drake was the one who personally called me and asked me to cool it and walk it back saying she was crying for 2 days in the studio while he was tryna get her to cut “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy”.Akademiks continued:&quot;I told Dave Free… the exact same thing and I said if Drake hasn’t hit us about anything that was posted it must be because he don’t give af at this point cuz he does communicate w my ppls. Any more clarity needed sir?&quot;Then, Punch went on to question if Akademiks hadn't revealed that Drizzy was the one handling negative captions about SZA. However, DJ Akademiks was quick to clear Drizzy's name off the speculation, stating that Kendrick Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, was aware of who wrote captions for Akademiks TV.&quot;He (Saleh) paid for a private investigator to figure out everything about them. why would Anthony Saleh figure out who running my alt page to then now accusing Drake of writing my captions?&quot; Akademiks mentionedWhile Drizzy hasn't commented on the claims that DJ Akademiks has recently come forth with, the rapper recently headlined the three-day-long Wireless Festival in London from July 11 to July 13, 2025.