DJ Akademiks says if Drake didn’t miss a full day of tracking “What Did I Miss?” his song would be on pace for a #1 on Billboard Hot 100

DJ Akademiks took to X to claim that Drake's What Did I Miss? could have potentially debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 had it not missed a "full day of tracking." What Did I Miss? was released on Saturday, and Billboard charts are tracked from Friday to Thursday every week.

At the time of writing this article, Drizzy's surprise single, released on July 5, is projected to debut at the Top 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In his tweet, shared on July 9, 2025, DJ Akademiks added that Drake would have been on track to surpass Michael Jackson if his single had potentially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

"Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” is now aiming for a top 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 according to midweek projections. If Drake didn’t miss a full day of tracking “what did I miss?” would be on pace for a #1 debut meaning Drake would surpass Michael Jackson billboard record," he wrote.

For context, Drake is currently tied with Michael Jackson for holding the most No. 1 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as a male solo artist, with each charting 13 songs. As of writing this article, The Beatles top this list with 20 songs, followed by Mariah Carey with 19 songs and Rihanna with 14 songs.

The Canadian rapper's 2023 hit track First Person Shooter, featuring J. Cole, earned him his 13th No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. This tied him with Michael Jackson, who achieved this feat in 1995 with You Are Not Alone.

Notably, First Person Shooter can also be credited as the song that kick-started the diss battle between the Canadian rapper and Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Lamar name-dropped the track's title in his response in Like That, the Metro Boomin and Future song from their album We Don't Trust You, in March 2024.

Drake's new single seemingly explores the aftermath of his feud with Kendrick Lamar

Drake's What Did I Miss? follows the rapper introspecting on the supposed betrayals he experienced in the aftermath of his feud with Kendrick Lamar. The feud began in early 2024 and dominated the music industry for the better part of the year. The Canadian rapper accused his former associates of shifting loyalties amid the feud, rapping:

"You n***as just better not ask for no favors, let's go, let's go, let's go/ It's love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let's go/ She might decide to say no to me now, but say yеs to me later, let's go/ Hеr a** is all natty like Florida Gator, let's go/ You switched on the guys and supported a hater, let's go."

In the following verse, he also called out an unnamed person for attending Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth pop-out show in 2024. During the show, the Compton rapper live debuted his Drizzy diss tracks for the first time. In the new single, Drake claimed the person attended the pop-out despite "d*ck riding" him since his 2011 hit Headlines.

It is unclear who Drake is referring to in the song. However, according to Genius lyrics, the jab might be aimed at LeBron James, who was seen at Lamar's show despite his long-standing friendship with the Canadian rapper.

In the chorus, the 6 God admitted that he was surprised when people switched sides amid his feud with Lamar.

"I don't give a f**k if you love me, I don't give a f**k if you like me/ Askin' me "How did it feel?" Can't say it didn't surprise me/ Last time I looked to my right, you n***as was standing beside me/ How can some people I love hang around p*ssies who try me? Let's go," he rapped.

In other news, the Canadian rapper also teased an upcoming project, titled Iceman, in What Did I Miss? While not much is known about the project, the rapper revealed it was "coming soon" during a livestream on July 4, 2025. This would be his first solo album since his 2023 LP, For All The Dogs.

