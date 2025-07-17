 DJ Akademiks says Drake and Kendrick Lamar both will eventually have to take accountability for how this battle divided hip hop

On Thursday, July 17, DJ Akademiks shared his opinion about the long-standing beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, speaking about the accountability of dividing hip-hop through their rap battle, and for:

"how personal it got how many other unintended ppl got hurt or character assassinated. Until u two grown men do that .. both of yall stfu. Yall made MILLIONS."

The rap battle between Drizzy and Lamar began in March 2024, when the latter dissed Drake on his verse in Future and Metro Boomin's track, Like That.

The One Dance rapper's response came with Push Ups the next month, followed by a subsequent diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle. The rappers continued to exchange diss tracks throughout the year, with Lamar's multiple Grammy-winning track, Not Like Us, also being part of it.

Earlier this year (in January 2025), Drake sued UMG for publishing and promoting the song, which calls him a "certified pedophile," thereby damaging his reputation.

While the lawsuit is far from its conclusion, the rappers are still taking subliminal shots at each other, with Lamar's verse on Clipse's Chains & Whips (that dropped last week) being its most recent example.

DJ Akademiks has picked a side in the ongoing Nicki Minaj-SZA feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar aren't the only artists whose feud DJ Akademiks has opinions about.

On Wednesday (July 17), DJ Akademiks shared a tweet supporting Nicki Minaj, making it clear that the streamer was on her side amid the ongoing online feud between the rapper and SZA.

Before claiming Minaj has "only been exposing the demons of the industry," DJ Akademiks also shared a video asking the singer's fans not to contact him. Punch, SZA's manager at TDE, responded to the tweet, asking the DJ to "keep it cool" regarding the insults.

For the unversed, the online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA started over Punch. After Minaj made a subliminal remark about her manager "bullying" and "lying" to her in a tweet on early Wednesday morning, the Luther singer also tweeted, warning fans not to take the bait without mentioning Nicki.

The Anaconda rapper was quick to take offense and retweeted SZA, asking her to draw back her freckles and calling her a "liar, liar pants on fire." The artists have since continued to throw shade at one another over the social media platform.

In a Thursday tweet, SZA took things one step further by attaching a screenshot of Minaj's alleged text exchange with her manager from 2020, where the rapper asked for a SZA feature on one of her tracks.

In the caption of her tweet, which has since been removed from her profile, SZA name-dropped Nicki Minaj for the first time since their beef started. She also suggests that perhaps the rapper was having "a moment".

Since the tweet appears to be deleted, Nicki hasn't responded to it so far. Her more recent tweets on X today focus on Jay-Z and Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, and the lawsuits they're both facing.

