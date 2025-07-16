“Killing and polluting Black and Brown cities”- SZA takes to social media to warn fans about using AI

Grammy-winning artist SZA has voiced her concerns about the environmental effects of artificial intelligence, specifically its disproportionate harm to Black and Brown communities.

On July 16, 2025, Complex reported that the singer addressed the issue via an Instagram Story post. She shared a meme featuring The X-Files character Dana Scully with the caption,

“Yeah, I use AI. Actual Imagination”

She followed up with her message,

“AI is killing and polluting Black and Brown cities. None of you care ‘cause [you’re] codependent on a machine. Have a great life.”

The story SZA posted on her Instagram account on July 15, 2025. (Image via Instagram/@sza)

SZA's comments come at a time when a broader conversation about the resource consumption and environmental cost of AI development is becoming popular, particularly the infrastructure powering large-scale models.

More about the concerns SZA has spoken about

A recent case highlighting the concerns SZA has mentioned involves xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company. The company established a supercomputing facility in South Memphis, Tennessee, in 2024. As The Guardian reported on April 25, 2025, the site is located just a few miles from predominantly Black neighborhoods, including Boxtown, which has a long history of exposure to industrial pollutants.

Community activists and environmental groups have since raised alarms about the facility’s emissions. In particular, the NAACP claimed that xAI was operating natural gas turbines without the necessary environmental permits and threatened legal action. In a July 16, 2025, report, Complex cited NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who told The New York Times,

“We cannot afford to normalize this kind of environmental injustice, where billion-dollar companies set up polluting operations in Black neighborhoods without any permits and think they’ll get away with it.”

According to health data cited in the same reports, residents in Boxtown face a higher cancer risk than the national average, further intensifying concerns about industrial expansion in already-vulnerable areas.

What other artists have said about AI?

While SZA has positioned herself as a critic of AI’s unchecked growth, other public figures in the entertainment industry have embraced the technology. As Complex noted on July 16, 2025, artists such as Kelis have praised AI for its educational uses, while producer The Alchemist defended AI-generated artwork. Rapper Gunna recently expressed interest in signing an AI-generated musician.

Recently, music producer Timbaland faced backlash over alleged "theft" through the use of AI. Timbaland shared a demo track made using Sumo AI's tools via social media. Fans, however, were quick to notice that the track has a lot of similarities with a track made by independent music producer K-Fresh.

Timbaland addressed the allegations in an Instagram Live session, where he reportedly said,

"“[I'm] showing the power of a tool and how powerful it is.”

More about SZA's recent social media activity

A public feud broke out between rapper Nicki Minaj and SZA on X on July 15, 2025, going from allegedly indirect remarks into a direct and heated exchange.

The social media beef began after Minaj posted about Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, accusing him of online harassment and referring to him as “Minus 30 million” and “Tiny D**k Executive.” According to Billboard on July 15, 2025, Minaj tweeted,

“Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts. lol. I never even responded to him.”

Shortly afterward, SZA posted a cryptic message, which Minaj seemingly interpreted as a response to her. The former later clarified that the message was unrelated, saying she had just come off stage. Nevertheless, Minaj responded directly.

SZA replied, “I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird shit you popping,” and defended herself against the online backlash that followed. She pointed to her ongoing success on tour, highlighting the support she receives “IN REAL LIFE” from fans.

"I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F*****G PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!"

The singer and rapper also referenced the commercial performance of her past tours, including the SOS Tour, which grossed $95.5 million in 2023 and $41.5 million in 2024, according to Billboard’s year-end reports.

Minaj continued to respond with several hashtags referencing her ongoing criticism of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and her daughter Demoree Hadley’s recent lawsuit. In a final comment, SZA attempted to de-escalate the exchange, posting.

Minaj, however, had the last word.

"Shutup ugly #JusticeForDemoree I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking s**t or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. H**"

The incident comes as both artists remain active in their careers. SZA is currently co-headlining the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, while Minaj continues her public advocacy related to the Perez case. Neither has issued further comment since the initial posts.

