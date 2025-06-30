"We lived in the same house briefly" — SZA shows love to Lucki via Instagram 

SZA showed love to New Drank rapper and record producer Lucki via her Instagram Story on June 30, 2025, sharing a clip from his Kids Take Over interview from June 26, 2025. Reacting to a snippet of the interview where Lucki talked about living at TDE and mentioned SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, the Kill Bill singer wrote:

Ad

"Fun fact me we lived in the same house briefly 😂 so proud of him 🫶🏾"

Rowe's IG story showing love to Lucki (Image via Instagram/ @sza)

In his Kids Take Over interview, Lucki mentioned that he was "literally" living at Top Dawg Entertainment because he wanted to get signed to the label "super bad."

Ad

Trending

"Around that time, it was like after like when I used to be around ASAP and them cuz I used to just see how like they was like it was like a family and it was like like developing the artist so I used to stay at uh it was like in Hollywood. SZA used to stay upstairs. Script stayed downstairs, Script not a rapper he like a manager in the camp."

Ad

Ad

Lucki recalled:

"I used to like remember SZA was doing the like the album Ctrl, like she had the Ctrl merch I used to like like, I had no clothes and s*it I used to wear that s*it outside freak it with some Jordans."

While Lucki stayed with TDE affiliates, he eventually signed with Empire before the release of his 2019 mixtape Freewave 3. After signing with the record label, the rapper consecutively released EPs like Days B4 III in 2019 and Almost There in 2020.

Ad

SZA and Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour breaks an all-time record: Details explored

Ad

According to HipHopDX's June 27, 2025, report, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour has become the highest-grossing co-headlining tour of all time. The publication mentioned that the tour has grossed over $256 million through a set of 23 shows across Canada and America.

Additionally, Billboard's June 27, 2025, report stated that the tour sold 1.1 million tickets, becoming one of two joint tours to exceed the $200 million mark, given that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2018 On the Run II Tour is the other one. Moreover, it is one of four tours to cross the $100 million mark.

Ad

The Grand National Tour is not only the biggest concert run for Kendrick Lamar but for SZA as well. The tour's SoFi Stadium shows on May 21, 23, and 24, 2025, were the highest-grossing and resulted in earnings of $40.4 million. It also featured the biggest tour attendance, selling 147,000 tickets, as reported by Hyperbeast.

While the Good Days rapper has achieved a record-breaking feat co-headlining the Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar, Rowe recently expressed that she had her apprehensions and demons to fight before she made it to the performing stage.

Ad

Ad

During a conversation with Chappell Roan for Interview Magazine's June issue, the rapper mentioned that she didn't used to show up to something because of the thought of never being able to win. She thought, what was the point of going if nobody cared about her presence?

"But now it’s just like, “F*ck it. I don’t have anything else to do, and I want to see where this door is going to lead.” Same thing with the Kendrick tour. 'Everybody’s going to see Kendrick. I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new.' But I’m just like, 'Fck it. I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty.' That’s the true magic," the rapper said.

Ad

In other news, SZA recently featured on the track IRL from Lizzo's surprise rap mixtape called MY FACES HURTS FROM SMILING, which was released on June 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More