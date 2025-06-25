Lizzo reveals new mixtape ‘My Face Hurts From Smiling’ with Doja Cat and SZA collabs

Lizzo's new mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling, is coming out this Friday, June 27, 2025. The singer announced the upcoming release on her Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, alongside the album's official artwork. She can be seen grinning while flipping the bird, with two yellow smiley faces covering her gesture.

In another photo from the same post, the singer shared the full track list of her upcoming mixtape, which will be a 13-track project. The track list also revealed Lizzo's collaboration with Doja Cat for Still Can't Fuh and SZA for IRL.

The collaboration reveal comes after SZA teased that she and the Juice singer have something in the works. In a series of posts on Instagram on June 20, SZA, who is in the middle of her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, previewed Lizzo's new music with her voice also playing in the background.

IRL marks the second collaboration between the two singers after they worked together in Special in 2023. SZA also brought Lizzo on stage to perform the track during her and Kendrick's first stop in LA for their Grand National Tour last month. SZA further shared some support for her friend's new mixtape by sharing the album announcement on her Instagram Story and writing:

"I'm not kidding this is actually the most fye mixtape ever."

Meanwhile, Still Can't Fuh will be the first time Doja Cat has worked together with the Juice singer on a song.

Lizzo previously confirmed that she had finished recording Love in Real Life

Lizzo's announcement and the upcoming release of the 13-track My Face Hurts From Smiling come just months after she confirmed that she had finished recording Love in Real Life, which would be her 5th album. On March 19, 2025, she took to Instagram to reveal that the album is officially complete, alongside a photo of herself, reflecting the busy schedule she shared in the caption:

"ASTROLOGY EXPERTS Do my mercury got micro braids? Cus I got an emergency root canal, announced SNL & finished my album all in one day today."

The full-length project will feature the two previously released singles she dropped earlier this year: Still Bad and the title track Love in Real Life. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in March, the singer shared that the title track for her 5th album reflects the sound of the entire project, which she said was inspired by The Strokes. She explained:

"The Strokes were just such a huge inspiration. The Stokes were on the mood board for Love in Real Life."

She also revealed that she had been writing music for the album since October 2023. She noted that while she wrote a ton, the turning point for the album didn't hit until early 2024 with the title track. Lizzo further added that after writing Love in Real Life, she decided to scrap everything she had previously written and start again.

"I wrote that song and was like, ‘Whoa, this is it. Erase, scratch everything we did’… Starting with ‘Love in Real Life’ is the track one. That’s where the rest of this kind of happened," she said.

As for the album's release, the Pink singer has not shared when she plans to release Love in Real Life, the album.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as Lizzo gears up for the release of her new mixtape and album.

