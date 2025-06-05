"Wasn’t SiR at the pop out ??" — Netizens react to TDE artist accusing Drake of canceling his show last year over Kendrick Lamar beef

TDE artist SiR recently performed in Canada, where he accused Drake of canceling his show last year over his beef with Kendrick Lamar. In a now-viral video shared by @Akademiks, the TDE rapper said that he "kinda got caught" in the middle of the beef that he had nothing do with.

He added that he wasn't the one who canceled his show in 2024 but that the Canadian rapper did. However, he noted that there were "some complications" as well, stating that "it's too close to home for a lot of people."

"So the venue in Toronto, which was partially owned by Drake, cancelled the show completely. Then when we tried to switch venues, the next venue was like 'nah we ain't f*cking with it, I ain't taking no motherf*cking chance'," SiR added.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the TDE rapper's claims of having his show canceled over Drizzy's rap feud with Kendrick Lamar. Commenting on the same, an X user referred to SiR's presence at Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert that took place on June 19, 2024.

"Wasn’t SIR at the pop out ??tho shucking and jiving😂😂😂😂😂" the fan tweeted.

🃏josiah @jk3rd_ Wasn’t SIR at the pop out ??tho shucking and jiving😂😂😂😂😂

"Apparently anyone who was at the pop out Drake had smoke for" an X user commented

"TDE should start paying Drake for using his name to promote anything" another X user mentioned

"Got no motion? Talk about Drake. Every lame artist this year" an internet user stated

"lol them boys gonna use his name for ANY clout they can get 😂" another internet user said

Additionally, some internet users questioned why SiR named Drizzy, while some wondered who the TDE rapper was.

"Everybody ready to storm DRAKE FOR CLOUT.. sir sit down literally" an X user tweeted

"Sir makes great music, why does he need to mention the goat?" a netizen questioned

"I’ve never heard of this dude" another netizen remarked

What was Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' concert about? Details explored amid TDE artist's claim against Drake

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud dates back to 2013 when Lamar dissed Drizzy and rappers like Wale, J. Cole, and Meek Mill, in Big Sean's track Control. In the years that followed, both rappers indulged in a playful back-and-forth wherein nothing seemed as serious.

However, in October 2023, Drake and J. Cole collaborated on First Person Shooter, wherein he named Lamar and rapped:

“Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league / But right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

In March 2024, Lamar responded to J.Cole, calling himself, K-Dot, and Drizzy "the big three" via Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That.

"F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter / I hope they came with three switches/ Motherf*ck the big three / N*ggaa, it’s just big me,” Kendrick Lamar rapped

This was followed by Drake releasing Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle which got the ball rolling on a rap feud between the two. Reportedly cementing his victory in the beef, Kendrick Lamar organized the Pop Out concert in June 2024, which also became symbolic of the unity that West Coast rappers possess.

The concert was held in Inglewood, California, and featured artists like DJ Hed, Mustard, Tyler the Creator, Blxst, YG, and Roddy Ricch, along with a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

Additionally, Dr. Dre introduced Lamar's diss track on Drake called Not Like Us which the crowd sang along with him. It is worth noting that Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us five times at the Pop Out.

While Kendrick Lamar and Drake haven't released any diss tracks against each other in a while, Drizzy sued music label Universal Music Group over Not Like Us. The rapper accused UMG of defamation over Lamar's diss track.

