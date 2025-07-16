“Real pop culture is back”- Netizens react as Nicki Minaj and SZA take shots at each other in heated social media exchange 

Nicki Minaj launched a scathing attack on SZA in a series of tweets on Tuesday, July 15. This comes after the latter's tweet, which accused Nicki of baiting.

Ad

The feud started with Nicki accusing rapper Punch of allegedly "bullying" her. Punch is notably tied to Top Dawg Entertainment, which has also signed SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe.

SZA didn't take any names but tweeted:

"Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose."

Nicki seemingly took this as a response to her allegations against Punch and wrote a series of posts on X against SZA. She criticized the latter's looks and music and also questioned her achievements.

Ad

Trending

Fans online have reacted to this exchange between the two artists, as one X user wrote:

"The girls are fighting oh real pop culture is back."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"nicki & sza beef was not on my 2025 bingo card," another wrote.

Fans were also split as they chose sides between the two rappers. Some backed SZA as one wrote:

"nicki literally fights with everyone, we need to cancel her for good"

"sza ended her badlyyyyy," another commented.

Some fans stood in Nicki's corner and took aim at SZA, as one user tweeted:

Ad

"Sza loves to throw rocks and hide her hands nothing new."

"Nicki wins this round. SZA literally lies about everything and no one likes her," another wrote.

Also Read: "Oh we getting a nickiana collab" — Netizens react to Nicki Minaj following Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande on Instagram

More about the beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA

Following SZA's aforementioned "retrograde" comment, Nicki Minaj quoted that tweet and accused the singer of drawing her freckles. She wrote:

Ad

"Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

SZA replied:

"I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird shit you popping."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nicki continued to reference the Kill Bill singer's freckles and also called her "ugly" in some of her next tweets. She then compared her achievements to SZA's and wrote:

"Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year?"

Ad

"B*tch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl? Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: "My integrity couldn't allow me to accept it" — Nicki Minaj explains why she rejected an offer to be on the board of the Recording Academy

Nicki also referenced some old tweets from SZA where she was dissing the likes of Rihanna and Ciara. She accused her of "sucking" up to them when she needed work.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nicki then reposted a few more posts of users or her fan pages dissing SZA before ending the night by claiming it was "fun".

Also Read: Nicki Minaj's High School pose goes viral across all platforms as fans ask rapper to join the challenge

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More