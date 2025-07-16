“Real pop culture is back”- Netizens react as Nicki Minaj and SZA take shots at each other in heated social media exchange 

Nicki Minaj launched a scathing attack on SZA in a series of tweets on Tuesday, July 15. This comes after the latter's tweet, which accused Nicki of baiting.
The feud started with Nicki accusing rapper Punch of allegedly "bullying" her. Punch is notably tied to Top Dawg Entertainment, which has also signed SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe.
SZA didn't take any names but tweeted:
"Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose."
Nicki seemingly took this as a response to her allegations against Punch and wrote a series of posts on X against SZA. She criticized the latter's looks and music and also questioned her achievements.
Fans online have reacted to this exchange between the two artists, as one X user wrote:
"The girls are fighting oh real pop culture is back."
"nicki & sza beef was not on my 2025 bingo card," another wrote.
Fans were also split as they chose sides between the two rappers. Some backed SZA as one wrote:
"nicki literally fights with everyone, we need to cancel her for good"
"sza ended her badlyyyyy," another commented.
Some fans stood in Nicki's corner and took aim at SZA, as one user tweeted:
"Sza loves to throw rocks and hide her hands nothing new."
"Nicki wins this round. SZA literally lies about everything and no one likes her," another wrote.
More about the beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA
Following SZA's aforementioned "retrograde" comment, Nicki Minaj quoted that tweet and accused the singer of drawing her freckles. She wrote:
"Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."
"I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird shit you popping."
Nicki continued to reference the Kill Bill singer's freckles and also called her "ugly" in some of her next tweets. She then compared her achievements to SZA's and wrote:
"Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year?"
"B*tch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl? Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."
Nicki also referenced some old tweets from SZA where she was dissing the likes of Rihanna and Ciara. She accused her of "sucking" up to them when she needed work.
Nicki then reposted a few more posts of users or her fan pages dissing SZA before ending the night by claiming it was "fun".
