Nicki Minaj's High School pose goes viral across all platforms as fans ask rapper to join the challenge

Nicki Minaj is going viral across all social media platforms for a pose she gave in a music video 12 years ago. In April 2013, Minaj dropped the music video for her Lil-Wayne featured track, High School. In the opening scene of the video, the Bang Bang rapper appears on a poolside, dressed in a pink bikini paired with golden stilettos.

At one point in the video, Nicki Minaj squatted down and crossed her legs in that position, with both her feet on the ground. The pose has been going viral on the internet over the weekend, with many netizens recreating it. Nicki herself retweeted one of them, captioning it with a smiley face.

Some of them even asked the Super Freaky Girl rapper to join the challenge by recreating the pose in their tweets.

Minaj's High School music video dropped on YouTube on April 3, 2013, and has since received more than 356 million views and 2 million likes.

Nicki Minaj tweeted about her pink jet amid rumors of being broke

In the wake of Nicki Minaj's social media rants about Jay-Z allegedly owing her over $200 million from their Tidal deal, netizens started to speculate that the rapper was going broke. A rumor circulating on the internet claims that the Anaconda singer is going after Jay-Z, four years after he sold his Tidal shares, suggesting she was running short on money.

To shut down the speculation on Friday, July 11, Nicki retweeted one such tweet, writing in the caption that she was buying her third mansion in two years. The Side to Side rapper went on to add that she could easily make 20-30 million by handing in a new album, then announcing a tour to make another 100.

In a subsequent tweet on Friday, Nicki shared with fans that she bought her first jet, which was "all pink".

Nicki Minaj claimed to have rejected the Recording Academy's invitation

Another reason why Nicki Minaj made headlines last week was the revelation about the Recording Academy that she made on her StationHead live chat on Friday (July 11).

In the livestream, the Super Bass rapper told her fans:

"At one point, the Grammys asked me to be on the board. I appreciated it. That it was a very, very, very kind gesture, but my integrity couldn’t allow me to accept it. This was before the release of Pink Friday 2."

Since Minaj's last album, Pink Friday 2, dropped in December 2023, it indicates that her invitation to join the Academy must've arrived at least three years ago. The rapper explained her position by saying,

"My integrity couldn’t allow me to sit on the board of something that made absolutely no sense to me and to anyone that understands. So, I said no. I thought it was kind of them to try. Why would I be sitting on the board if I don’t have a Grammy? No thank you!"

Minaj went on to say that other people might have taken up the opportunity, just out of spite or to prevent others from getting the Grammy. However, because she was "led by God," she felt "anxious for nothing".

Nicki Minaj has yet to drop a new album since the release of Pink Friday 2.

